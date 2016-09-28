Washington minimum wage on the rise in 2017

Some workers will be getting a slight bump in pay on Jan. 1.
The state announced that the minimum wage will increase 6 cents to $9.53 an hour in 2017, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Some areas have approved minimum wages that are higher than the state level, including Seattle and Tacoma.
L&I calculates the state’s minimum wage each year as required under Initiative 688, which was approved by voters in 1998. The calculations are based on part of the federal Consumer Price Index.
The increase in the minimum wage is expected to impact nearly 51,000 workers.
