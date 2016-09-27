Bellingham Technical College files court complaint to prevent faculty strike

Bellingham Technical College administrators have asked a Whatcom County Superior Court judge to prevent a faculty strike, which could begin Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The college and the Bellingham Education Association, the union representing the college’s faculty, have been in bargaining talks over BTC’s next faculty employment contract since early 2016. The union decided earlier this month that it would begin striking if the talks don’t progress.
The strike, if it comes to fruition Wednesday, would cancel all classes until it’s over, college spokeswoman Marni Mayer said Monday.
BTC filed a complaint for an injunction Monday, essentially asking the court to prevent the strike. Though the latest contract, which was signed in 2013, officially expired in June, it remains active until the new contract is reached.
The college made the same move in court three years ago. Commissioner Alfred Heydrich denied the injunction, allowing the strike to move forward. He said at the time that though the strike was legal, the law discourages the courts from interfering with strikes.
“This is not a situation with broken windows and people throwing bombs,” Heydrich said at the time. “I don't think it's right to enjoin the strike at this time, but the longer it goes on, the closer we get to the point where there may be irreparable harm.”
The college’s complaint says a strike would be detrimental to students, adding that the college would “suffer irreparable harm, actual and substantial injury” if a strike were to happen.
“Some students have jobs awaiting them upon graduation from Bellingham Technical College after fall quarter. Some of those jobs are contingent on graduation,” the complaint says, adding that days missed during a strike have to be made up in the same school year. “Those students will be actually and substantially injured by a strike of defendant faculty during fall quarter 2016.”
Mayer did not immediately return a message requesting comment Tuesday morning.
Don Anderson, a union spokesman, said late Tuesday morning he couldn’t comment on the college’s complaint except to say that the decision was up to a judge.
The hearing in court is scheduled today at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
