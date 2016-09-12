Truck strikes Nooksack River bridge, unknown if damage is critical

Guide Meridian at the Nooksack River bridge south of Lynden remains open after a northbound truck struck and bent one of the span’s crossbeams about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
A state Department of Transportation crew has examined the bridge, but a decision on its stability is awaiting an evaluation by a bridge inspector, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Mark Francis. He said the bridge was hit by the extended winch of a flatbed cargo truck that hauls large containers for a Lynden-area recycling company.
“What actually hit the bridge was the winch itself,” Francis said.
No injuries were reported. The truck was not carrying a load.
Francis said the truck is registered to Z’s Recyclers Inc., which offers metal recycling and sales on Guide Meridian near Hemmi Road. Its driver was Kevin A. Kerr, 59, of Bellingham. No citation has been issued pending an investigation, Francis said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
