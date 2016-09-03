Redden Marine sold to Bellingham’s LFS

A late bidder has won the right to purchase Redden Marine, a fishing supply company that has a store on Bellingham’s waterfront.
According to an article in the Homer News, a weekly paper in Homer, Alaska, LFS Marine & Outdoor of Bellingham was the high bidder for Redden Marine’s assets, with an offer that the article said was finalized in court on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Englund Marine Supply was the original high bidder for Redden Marine, which was put in court receivership earlier this year.
Officials at LFS Marine could not be reached Friday, Sept. 2, for comment on plans for Redden Marine. LFS has a store at 851 Coho Way, which is near the Bellingham Redden building at 1411 Roeder Ave.
Both stores are on the Port of Bellingham property.
