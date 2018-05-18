Allegiant now flying this popular route out of Bellingham for the summer

Flying eastward is now an option for travelers going through Bellingham International Airport, at least for the summer.
Allegiant began its non-stop service to Denver on Friday and will be offering it twice week into mid-August, according to its website. The airline is offering specials as low as $69 one way.
When it was first announced in March, an Allegiant spokeswoman said the plan was to start it as a seasonal route at first, leaving open the possibility that it could turn into a year-round route.
It is a return of what was a popular flight out of Bellingham when it was operated by Frontier Airlines as seasonal service from 2012-2015. During those flights, the seats were more than 80 percent full, on average.
If these flights to Denver are popular, it could provide a boost to the airport's passenger numbers. Through the first four months of this year 128,236 people have flown out of the airport, a 5.9 percent decrease compared to a year earlier. The peak year for airport traffic was in 2013, when nearly 600,000 people flew out of Bellingham, according to data from the Port of Bellingham.
With the addition of Denver, Allegiant offers flights from Bellingham to seven cities. Alaska Airlines currently offers flights from Bellingham to four cities.
Comments