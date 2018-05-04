Whatcom business update: free comics, a farmers market and beer, lots more beer

Here's an update on Whatcom County business activity:
▪ A state restaurant/lounge liquor license application was submitted for a new place in downtown Bellingham. The proposed name is Jack's and is planning to go in at 217 W. Holly St., near Camber. The applicants are Brian Taylor and Louise Favier.
▪ A Bellingham building permit was submitted to build an 84-unit apartment building at 256 Prince Ave., north of East Bakerview Road.
▪ The Wednesday Farmers Market in Fairhaven will be back soon, with new hours. The market, which is at the Fairhaven Village Green, will start on June 6, with the new hours 3-7 p.m. The market happens every Wednesday through August except for July 4. This year 11 farms are planning to participate along with a variety of merchants with locally made crafts, including jewelry.
▪ Free Comic Book Day is on May 5 and Bellingham's Comics Place and Moon Base are planning to give away thousands of comic books as well as refreshments from Black Drop Coffeehouse and Rocket Donuts.
▪ Atwood Ales Farm Brewery in Blaine has been busy rolling out new beers this spring. The three latest releases are Bowlegged, a purple-colored brew with blueberry juice from Bow Hill Blueberries; Brownton Morning, which has a cold-brewed coffee blend from Bellingham Coffee Roasters and 1918 Dubbel Centennial, commemorating the family farmhouse that was built in 1918. It's an abbey-style ale using Belgian and Skagit Valley malts.
The beers are in a variety of Whatcom County restaurants and stores, including the Bellingham Farmers Market, Community Food Co-ops and Elizabeth Station. Details can be found at Atwood's website.
▪ Chuckanut Brewery is also tapping a couple of new beers, the Maibock and its Mexican-style lager. The Maibock has rich, bread- and toffee-like aromas, according to a press release from the brewery. The lager is lighter and aged up to six weeks.
