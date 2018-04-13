More apartments? Proposed plan would put 80 units on top of this former Bellingham store

Plans are in the works to make major changes to a former grocery store building on Old Fairhaven Parkway.
The building was most recently home to CHS Northwest True Value. It had its last day of business on April 13, according to a Facebook post.
The owner of the building is proposing to renovate the existing space on the ground floor and build an additional four floors directly on top of it. The additional four stories will be home to approximately 80 apartment units at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway. It will also have some parking under the building, said Jed Clark architect for Arbour North Architecture & Interiors.
A public neighborhood meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 25 to introduce the renovation project. The meeting will be at the Fairhaven Park Pavilion at 107 Chuckanut Drive N. For questions about the meeting, call Clark 360-671-2550.
The building was built in 1995 as an Albertsons grocery store. A couple of other grocery stores have occupied it through the years before CHS Northwest took over the 40,000-square-foot space in 2012.
CHS Northwest was formerly known as Whatcom Farmers Co-op.
CHS announced it February its plans to close the store, citing two major factors: The space was too big for their needs and the owner's upcoming remodel would hinder the business.
