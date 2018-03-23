Here's what rising Canadian gas prices mean to Whatcom County drivers

British Columbians are not happy about skyrocketing gas prices so be prepared to see more lines at Whatcom County gas stations.
With prices hovering around $1.50 a liter (around $5.67 a gallon in Canadian dollars) in the metro Vancouver B.C. area in recent weeks, Whatcom County has seen an uptick in the number of Canadians traveling southbound into Whatcom County.
In some parts of metro Vancouver, B.C., gas prices could hit $1.60 a liter (around $6.05 a gallon in Canadian dollars) in April, according to the Surrey Now-Leader.
In January and February nearly 1.8 million people crossed the five border crossings into Whatcom County, a 10.8 percent increase compared to the same time a year ago. That's according to data gathered by the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University.
The uptick in border traffic is happening even with a weakening Canadian dollar. On Friday the Canadian dollar was around 78 cents compared to the U.S. dollar. Earlier this year the loonie was hovering above 80 cents compared to the U.S. dollar.
Meanwhile, Whatcom County gas prices are on the rise, which typical for this time of year as refineries switch to a summer blend and go through maintenance. The average price for a gallon of gas on Friday, March 23 was $3.23 in the Bellingham metro area, according to AAA Washington. That's up nearly 3 cents from the day before and 36 cents compared to a year ago.
