Bellingham company acquires Mt. Baker Cable, will expand reach

A local internet provider is expanding its reach to Lummi and Orcas islands.
PogoZone has agreed to purchase the cable systems of Mt. Baker Cable that serve the two islands.
The change of ownership becomes official on June 1. PogoZone doesn’t plan to make changes to the current systems – it plans on expanding coverage on those two islands, said JD Sinclair, president of Bellingham-based PogoZone.
The company has been delivering bulk internet service to the islands through Mt. Baker Cable for years, Sinclair said, making the acquisition a good fit.
Mt. Baker Cable is PogoZone’s fourth acquisition in the past several years. The company offers services in the north part of the county, many parts of Ferndale and Custer as well as the Bellingham area. Sinclair said they have been following an aggressive business plan but want to make sure they don’t grow too fast.
“We are very concerned about growing at a manageable pace and maintaining our ability to retain our high standard of support,” Sinclair said in an email. “We have to be different and do everything right so our customers see an added value to using our services.”
Sinclair said the company also plans on rolling out residential telephone service to the two islands within the next six months.
