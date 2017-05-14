A view of the western shore of Lummi Island. PogoZone will soon be handling the cable system services for the island after acquiring the systems from Mt. Baker Cable.
A view of the western shore of Lummi Island. PogoZone will soon be handling the cable system services for the island after acquiring the systems from Mt. Baker Cable. Staff The Bellingham Herald
A view of the western shore of Lummi Island. PogoZone will soon be handling the cable system services for the island after acquiring the systems from Mt. Baker Cable. Staff The Bellingham Herald

Business

Bellingham company acquires Mt. Baker Cable, will expand reach

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

May 14, 2017 5:00 AM

A local internet provider is expanding its reach to Lummi and Orcas islands.

PogoZone has agreed to purchase the cable systems of Mt. Baker Cable that serve the two islands.

The change of ownership becomes official on June 1. PogoZone doesn’t plan to make changes to the current systems – it plans on expanding coverage on those two islands, said JD Sinclair, president of Bellingham-based PogoZone.

The company has been delivering bulk internet service to the islands through Mt. Baker Cable for years, Sinclair said, making the acquisition a good fit.

Mt. Baker Cable is PogoZone’s fourth acquisition in the past several years. The company offers services in the north part of the county, many parts of Ferndale and Custer as well as the Bellingham area. Sinclair said they have been following an aggressive business plan but want to make sure they don’t grow too fast.

“We are very concerned about growing at a manageable pace and maintaining our ability to retain our high standard of support,” Sinclair said in an email. “We have to be different and do everything right so our customers see an added value to using our services.”

Sinclair said the company also plans on rolling out residential telephone service to the two islands within the next six months.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls
How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?
Only grocery store in Sumas closing 1:06

Only grocery store in Sumas closing

View More Video