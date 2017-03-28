Customers of this longtime eatery will need to find a new place to get triple-decker burgers

This is your last chance to get a super triple-decker burger at a longtime Birchwood neighborhood eatery.
Morrie’s Drive-In at 2601 Birchwood Ave. is having its last day Thursday, according to owners Lynn and Cang Chhan. They’ve operated the business since 1986, keeping one of the most consistent menus in town. Whether it is the triple-decker burger or its variety of milkshakes, many of the items on the menu in 1986 are still available today.
“We’ve enjoyed this so much and have met a lot of nice people,” Lynn said, adding they appreciated the support they’ve received over the years from regulars in the neighborhood and the nearby Lummi Nation. “My heart is so thankful.”
In many ways the owners fulfilled what many would consider the American Dream after dealing with difficult circumstances to get here. Their son, Mike, said they came to the U.S. as refugees fleeing the Cambodian genocide in the late 1970s, arriving in Kent in 1980. They made their way to Bellingham, buying Morrie’s in 1984. Through the business Lynn and Cang were able to raise Mike and his brother, Dan, with both graduating from the University of Washington.
Mike Chhan said he remembers spending time after school helping out and doing his homework at Morrie’s during his childhood. It became a second home to him.
“It taught me a lot about hard work and work ethic,” he said.
Lynn Chhan said they were the fourth owner of the business, which dates back as Morrie’s at least to the 1960s. There was a period where they added Chinese dishes to the menu, but the focus remained on burgers and shakes. Having been in business so long, they now regularly see adults who enjoyed the place as children coming back with children of their own.
Having Morrie’s in the neighborhood is a reminder for many adults of their childhood. Lisa Carlsen, who moved back to Bellingham last June after being away for 23 years, said Morrie’s was a key milestone for her in the 1960s. She was 9 years old when her family lived a block away from nearby Yeager’s Sporting Goods. One of the first things she got to do as a “big kid” was walk with other children to Morrie’s and order her own cheeseburger, fries and shake. It became a regular stopping place into her high school days.
“I think it’s sad when these mom-and-pop businesses disappear,” Carlsen said.
For Lynn, the first order of business once they get to retirement is to relax, but she’ll also miss running the business.
What she’ll miss the most are interacting with customers and getting to know the different families, she said.
Scheduled hours at the restaurant during the final days will be 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
