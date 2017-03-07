Bellingham high-tech firm hires workers, moves into bigger space

A high-tech company has leased more office space after recently going on a hiring spree.
Emergency Reporting moved into offices at 2200 Rimland Drive in the Barkley district. The company needed to move because it has expanded its workforce in the past 15 months, with 20 employees hired in the last 60 days, said Ed O’Neill, executive director of the company. Emergency Reporting now has 71 employees and plans to hire a few more this spring, he said.
The company focuses on providing secure computer software programs for fire and emergency management service agencies. It also does work for self-contained fire and EMS agencies such as nuclear power plants, hospitals and oil refineries. According to the company, it has more than 100,000 users around the world.
O’Neill said a factor in the company’s recent growth is changes in its industry, including some competitors shifting their focus away from fire software products. That resulted in some new opportunities that required more employees. About half of the new hires were product developers, with sales positions making up the other half.
The influx of employees comes as the company is gearing up for several new launches, including a fire inspection mobile app and a product that helps agencies track equipment repair and maintenance schedules.
O’Neill said the company has done well finding a deep pool of high-tech students graduating from the local colleges who want to stay in Bellingham. However, one of the challenges of being a tech company in Bellingham is the lack of flights out of Bellingham International Airport to the Midwest and eastern parts of the U.S. If those connections were available, other companies as well as Emergency Reporting would benefit, he said.
The company will be looking for more employees at the Northwest TechExpo later this spring. The event is put together by the Technology Alliance Group.
