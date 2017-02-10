Ferndale manufacturer unveils new shoe line

A manufacturer known for its insoles is introducing its first line of shoes for men and women.
Superfeet has a spring footwear collection that includes six sandal and 12 shoe designs. The shoes will be available in many local stores, as well as through the company’s website, on Wednesday. Superfeet also has a preview of its spring line online. A fall line featuring 11 designs will be available on Aug. 15.
What’s unique about these designs is that the shoes are built around the Superfeet insoles for fit and function, according to a news release from the company. The shoes feature leather and mesh materials. Prices range from $120 to $170 for the spring and fall shoe collections. The shoes are made in China, while about 40 percent of the insoles are made in the Ferndale facility.
“Our consumers trust the Superfeet brand to deliver the ultimate comfort and fit for any pair of shoes they own,” said Eric Hayes, chief marketing officer at Superfeet, in a news release. “Now we’re bringing all our experience and knowledge to market in a complete package.”
Superfeet is employee-owned and regularly recognized as a great place to work – it made Outside Magazine’s 2015 best place to work list. According to that article, the company had 102 employees in late 2015. The company moved into its 50,000-square-foot facility at 1820 Scout Place in March 2011.
Dave Gallagher
