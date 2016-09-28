Taylor Shellfish sued for racial harassment at its Samish Island farm

One of the largest producers of shellfish in the country is being sued over claims it permitted ongoing racial harassment and retaliatory discipline against a black maintenance mechanic at its Samish Island farm.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a news release it filed the lawsuit against Taylor Shellfish Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
The suit alleges Jeremy Daniels faced demeaning comments and stereotypes about his race from the first week of employment at the Taylor Shellfish Company’s Samish Bay Farm in Washington.
The lawsuit also claims the man was regularly called the n-word and other derogatory words.
The lawsuit says his supervisor also retaliated against Daniels by assigning him less desirable jobs, screaming profanities at him and writing him up for insubordination.
A company spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Comments