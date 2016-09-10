Refurbished Fairhaven eatery nearly ready to open

What started out as a quick cleanup turned into a major facelift for a longtime Fairhaven eatery.
Work is nearly complete on Zane Burger, which is going into the former Win’s Drive-In building at 1315 12th St. in Fairhaven. The plan is to have Zane Burger open before the end of September, said Kim Mindnich, general manager.
Win’s closed in April as the longtime owners Seung and Soon Jin decided not to renew the lease. Jim Swift, owner of the building, decided to take it on as a project to restore it as a fast casual restaurant with a 1960s atmosphere. Swift also owns Rocket Donuts, Acme Ice Cream and Fat Pie Pizza.
Customers will see some similarities to the prior business when Zane Burger opens. Many of the basics return to the menu, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and shakes. The restaurant will continue to have its walk-up window.
It will have plenty of differences that Mindnich thinks customers will like. While many of the items on the menu will be priced affordably – the lowest priced hamburger, for example, will be in the $2 range – Zane Burger will have more expensive items, including a premium burger made with locally raised meat. It’s the same kind of deal with milkshakes. The basic shakes are coming back, but Zane Burger also will have a premium shake made with Acme ice cream.
Other changes include work done on the outside and interior. Zane Burger has new booths and tables, and the kitchen was redone. Music from the 1960s will be playing, and the interior will have vintage photos of fast food places, Mindnich said.
Zane Burger also will serve beer and wine, while offering later hours. The plan is to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
When asked about all the new restaurants that have recently arrived in Fairhaven, Mindnich said he welcomes it.
“Our whole philosophy is we want more restaurants in Fairhaven,” Mindnich said. “We want this to be an area where people have a lot of choices to eat.”
Further details, including the menu, can be found on ZaneBurgers.com or its Facebook page.
UPDATE ON BELLIS FAIR TENANTS
As it gets ready for the holiday shopping season, Bellis Fair is making progress on some remodeling projects and signing new tenants. Here’s an update:
▪ A new restaurant is coming to the Food Court this fall. Work is underway to open Samuel’s Grill, which will be near Express Japan, said Bellis Fair General Manager Rene Morris. Morris described it as a Mediterranean restaurant that should be opening sometime in October.
▪ Ulta Beauty, which is going into a space near JCPenney, is expected to be open sometime in November.
▪ Morris said mall management has been in talks with several restaurants about the former space of Old Country Buffet but have not finalized a deal. Old Country Buffet, which was near Target, closed in June as the company dealt with bankruptcy issues.
OTHER TIDBITS
A building permit application was submitted to put in a Great Clips salon at 1251 Lincoln St., Suite 103, near the Lakeway Fred Meyer. ... First Federal has opened a branch in Fairhaven at 960 Harris Ave., Suite 101, across the street from Archer Ale House. It is the second Bellingham office for the bank, which is based in Port Angeles. ... K Mini Storage in Lynden has signed a deal to be a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The storage company at 413 19th St. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment and other rental items. ... A new gift store recently opened in Fairhaven. It’s called Scandi Butik & Gifts and is at 1106 Harris Ave., Suite 103, near Wild Blueberries. The boutique focuses on Scandinavian heritage gifts, including cards, clothing and jewelry, said owner Terri Eriksson. The store also takes special orders for Scandinavian baked goods, produced by Byen Bakeri of Seattle. The store will also have cooking demonstrations during the Girls Night Out in Fairhaven event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Details about the store can be found on its Facebook page.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments