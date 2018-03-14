An advocate for children, education, and tax reform, this state legislator is retiring

Washington state Rep. Kristine Lytton, D-Anacortes, announced Wednesday she is retiring to spend more time with her family.
Lytton was first elected from the 40th Legislative District in 2010, and has since been an advocate for children, education and tax reform, according to a release from Washington House Democrats.
Her district includes San Juan, and part of Skagit and Whatcom counties including Anacortes, Burlington and part of Bellingham and Mount Vernon.
“I came to Olympia to expand opportunities for students, support our hardworking teachers, and fully fund education," Lytton said in the release. "This year, after years of bipartisan effort, we finally crossed that finish line. Now is the time for me to return home and be with my family, my neighbors, and my friends and spend more time with the local community.”
Lytton, who previously served as a school board member in Anacortes, served on the bipartisan task force to produce solutions to fully fund education. She also proposed tax reform that would have lowered property taxes statewide while maintaining funding for education.
“Kris has been a champion for the people of the 40th legislative district, ranging from important transportation projects to landmark education policy and funding efforts, to name just a few,” said Representative Jeff Morris, D-Mount Vernon. “She’s also been a leader in looking for solutions to our state’s regressive tax system, finding ways of cutting the tax burden on the less fortunate and asking the wealthiest among us to pay their fair share.”
