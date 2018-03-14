An advocate for children, education, and tax reform, this state legislator is retiring

Rep. Kristine Lytton, left, D-Anacortes, from left, joined House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, and Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, to discuss the House Democrats' proposed supplemental budget Feb. 20, 2018 in Olympia, Wash. Lytton announced Wednesday she is retiring to spend more time with her family. Ted S. Warren AP file