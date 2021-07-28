Whatcom County foothills could hit 90 degrees. Here’s when heat and smoke may arrive

A high-pressure ridge will boost temperatures in Bellingham and Whatcom County above 80 degrees for the next several days, but it won’t be a scorcher like the June heatwave.

Because the heat will change the ocean breezes that keep lowland Whatcom County cool in summer, overnight temperatures will be warmer and some smoke could drift across the region from wildfires in California, Oregon, British Columbia and Eastern Washington.

Bellingham temperatures will hit the mid-80s starting Thursday, July 29, but highs in the Whatcom County foothills could hit 90 degrees and warmer, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“This round of heat will not be as extreme as our major heat last month, but these temperatures may pose a moderate risk for those who are sensitive to heat, such as those without effective cooling or adequate hydration,” the weather service said in a statement.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, and temperatures should return to seasonable levels in the mid-70s by Sunday.

With the heat, however, some areas of Western Washington could see some wildfire smoke that affects air quality, meteorologist Matthew Cullen said in the online forecast discussion.

“There is some concern for some elevated smoke to move into the region from the south as the flow aloft becomes increasingly southerly,” Cullen said. “For most of the area, this will likely remain elevated as haze with the more impactful smoke remaining east of the Cascades. However, areas immediately near the Cascades (especially the North Cascades) could see some additional near-surface smoke as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, Bellingham entered its 43rd day without measurable rain, as the dry spell nears the record set in 1960, when the region went without rain for 54 days.

A Stage 2 burn ban remains in effect, with only charcoal and propane fires allowed in residential areas and burning outlawed elsewhere.