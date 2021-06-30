Here’s what to expect for Whatcom’s Fourth of July weather

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Weather for the Independence Day holiday in Whatcom County should be warm and sunny, with temperatures well above normal and no rain in sight, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Cool ocean breezes should prevent a return to last week’s stifling heat for the July 4th holiday, meteorologists said in the online forecast discussion Wednesday, June 30.

“Temperatures will rise again slightly over the weekend, likely into the mid- to upper-80s — remaining above normal for the start of July,” the weather service said. “With no rain in the forecast through the extended weekend, fire weather concerns will remain elevated.”

Normal daytime temperature is 70 degrees for early July in Bellingham and lowland Whatcom County.

Bellingham has banned fireworks within city limits for several years, and Whatcom County is issuing a ban this year because of the recent hot, dry weather.