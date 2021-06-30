With recent heat wave, here’s how Whatcom County is changing rules on fireworks

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu plans to issue countywide restrictions on the use of fireworks during this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. His decision is based on current dry conditions and wildfire risk throughout the region.

“All of our surroundings is tinder dry,” Sidhu said in a Tuesday night County Council meeting, attributing much of the dryness to this past weekend’s heat wave. “There is a heightened risk of fire.”

The exact details of the restrictions have yet to be decided, but a council discussion at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting resulted in potential plans to restrict fireworks use during specific hours on July 4th. The council also considered allowing fireworks in certain designated open spaces to concentrate the fire risk.

In the discussion, council members disagreed on whether a ban was the way to go.

Council Member Todd Donovan said a ban was appropriate considering the “catastrophic” damage a single spark could cause to the county’s agriculture and residential areas. Council Member Ben Elenbaas said that although he is concerned about those impacts as well, he does not support a government ban.

“Bans come with a lot of negative connotations for everybody,” Elenbaas said. “I think we will get further by educating and empowering people to make the right choice.”

Although the region has cooled off somewhat since last weekend’s record-breaking highs, continued above-average temperatures and dry weather means elevated fire danger throughout portions of Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Grasses, brush and shrubs in particular currently have very low moisture content.

Sidhu said he consulted with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s Office before considering the executive order. He also called the chair of the Lummi Nation to notify the tribe of his plans, explaining that they have a vested interest in the ban since they sell fireworks.

The Lummi Nation chair had no immediate reservations about the ban, Sidhu said, but he will accept comment from the tribe through Wednesday.