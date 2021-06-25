With extreme heat coming, Whatcom agencies are offering these places to cool off

Bellingham and Whatcom County agencies are gearing up for the expected extreme heat this weekend by offering people without air conditioning places to cool off.

For those looking for public air-conditioned buildings, here are some options that Bellingham officials shared in a news release Friday afternoon June 25:

▪ The Bellingham High School cafeteria at 2020 Cornwall Ave. will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, June 26-28, offering air-conditioned indoor space and water.

▪ Whatcom Transportation Authority buildings: The downtown Bellingham station will have air conditioning, bottled water and indoor water fountains. The bottled water is available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

At the Cordata station, bottled water is available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The bus is fare-free until July 1 and can be used to reach cooling stations and other community resources.

▪ Libraries: The Bellingham Public Library at 210 Central Ave. does not have air conditioning, but will be offering water 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and Monday, June 27.

Air-conditioned indoor spaces are available at all Whatcom County Library system location locations during open hours. In addition, bottled water will be available at the branches in Deming, North Fork (Kendall), Sumas, Everson and Lynden during open hours June 26-28. See locations and hours at wcls.org/info.

▪ In addition to local government efforts, Lighthouse Mission Ministries will have water, sunscreen, covered outdoor areas and air-conditioned indoor areas available to anyone at its Base Camp shelter, 1530 Cornwall Ave.

In addition, the state announced that it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions regarding reduced capacity at publicly owned buildings.

The news release also noted that city and county emergency medical officials will be on alert all weekend and early next week, monitoring vulnerable populations as well as crowded parks and swimming areas.