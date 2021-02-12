Whatcom will see more snow this weekend. Here’s when to expect it

Whatcom County should see more lowland snow this weekend, but the cold, dry winds blowing from British Columbia mean we’ll get less of it than other parts of the Puget Sound region.

Harsh winds from the Fraser River Valley that have been battering northwest Whatcom County have eased, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“But it’s still very dry up there,” Michalski told The Bellingham Herald. “It’s definitely a much drier air mass over western Whatcom County than the rest of the area.”

Nevertheless, “we are still expecting some snowfall up there,” he said.

Public Works officials in Bellingham and Whatcom County have been applying anti-icing compounds to roads in anticipation.

Flakes should begin falling in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 13, and Whatcom County should see 1 to 2 inches of snow through the morning, Michalski said.

Temperatures will remain below normal, but gradually warm through the holiday weekend.

Expect daytime highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Another round of snow is possible Sunday night and early Monday, he said.

“We get a punch of warm air coming up Sunday, but the northeast winds stay,” Michalski said. “As we move further through the week, temperatures begin to moderate.”