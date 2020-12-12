There‘s a hint of snow in Whatcom‘s forecast. Here‘s when

There is a slight chance for wet snow to mix with rain late Saturday evening, Dec. 12, into Sunday morning, Dec. 13, in Whatcom County, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Any snow would be brief with no impacts expected,” according to the Saturday morning weather briefing.

Environment Canada forecasts just rain for the Fraser Valley.

Lowland rain and mountain snow expected in northwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service. “Breezy southeasterly winds along the coast and along the water of the San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet tonight into Sunday. Breezy east winds through the Cascade gaps tonight.”

More lowland rain and mountain snow are expected as a series of storms move through the area Tuesday, Dec. 15, through the next week.

“Minor coastal erosion or flooding is possible Sunday and Monday along the coast due to high astronomical tides and large waves,” according to the briefing.

In the Cascade passes, new snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are possible.

As part of their preparation for winter, the Whatcom County Public Works Department is offering a new interactive map to let residents know which roads likely will be plowed first, according to an early Bellingham Herald story.