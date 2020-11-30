How the pandemic has changed when Whatcom streets will be plowed in a snowstorm

Snow-removal crews are readying for what could be a brutal winter season, amid a pandemic and a strong La Niña weather pattern that might mean a colder, wetter winter for the Pacific Northwest — with heavy mountain snow and an increased chance of snow in lowland Whatcom County.

As part of their preparation for winter, the Whatcom County Public Works Department is offering a new interactive map to let residents know which roads likely will be plowed first.

It’s a color-coded guide to the 940 miles of Whatcom County roads, showing which ones are managed by the county Public Works Department and which ones are handled by the Washington state Department of Transportation or by cities such as Bellingham and Lynden.

“This is really a great new tool,” said Public Works spokeswoman Marie Duckworth.

It even has WSDOT traffic cameras embedded in the map, so travelers can check conditions on Interstate 5 and Guide Meridian.

Duckworth said rural residents can use the map to plan their routes work or to shop, finding roads that are most likely to have been plowed, sanded or de-iced.

Roads such as Slater and Hannegan get plowed first and frequently, while residents around Emerald Lake or parts of Kendall might wait a while for their roads to be cleared.

That could be important this year because the county has had trouble hiring and training new snowplow drivers because of measures designed to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“If we find ourselves in a long, drawn-out snow fight that goes on for a week or two, it’s likely our level of service won’t meet the community’s previous experience,” Public Works Director Jon Hutchings told a Whatcom County Council committee on Nov. 10.

This year, Public Works will have about 18 field crews operating snow and ice equipment, when there would be 28 crews in a typical year, Duckworth said.

“Levels of service could be further restricted if employees must quarantine or isolate due to infection,” she said. “Roadway snow and ice removal may not happen as quickly, or on as many roads simultaneously, until we are fully staffed.”

Hutchings told the council that its priority routes are those that connect rural areas to cities, the freeway, or to other major roads.

“We’ll have to rely on this policy more this year than we have in the past. And of course, it depends a lot on the weather,” Hutchings said.

“Our primary intent is No. 1 keeping our drivers safe when they’re out on the road. Winter storm response is probably the most dangerous service we provide to the community. We can’t commit to keeping roads clear that we can’t put our drivers on, and those conditions can change hour to hour,” he said.

City of Bellingham

Among Bellingham’s 300 miles of streets, priority routes include the downtown core, commuter and bus routes, said Riley Grant, spokeswoman for the Pubic Works Department.

Operations haven’t been affected much by the pandemic, she said.

Meanwhile, many residential streets and roads with few homes are the last to see a snowplow.

Public Works crews watch the weather for possible snow or situations the could make roads slippery, and apply a liquid de-icer made of brine and beet juice to prevent freezing.

Sanding is limited to places where good traction is needed because it contains phosphorous, which is bad for the environment.

Grant reminded residents to shovel the walks in front of their homes when it snows.

“Anyone who’s lived here awhile probably has that on their radar,” she told The Bellingham Herald. “It so it’s safe for pedestrians and those who have to walk to bus stops.”

State highways

WSDOT maintains 547 miles of road in Whatcom County, including Interstate 5 and state highways such as Pole, Guide Meridian and the Mount Baker Highway, said spokesman Jordan Longacre.

“The pandemic has had a significant effect on our winter operations,” Longacre said in an email.

“While safety remains the agency’s top priority, the need to be frugal with both overtime hours and materials may mean that roads and passes close more frequently during large storms and that those closures may last longer as smaller crews will need more time to clear everything,” he said.

Longacre said plowing priority focuses on I-5, followed by roads with the highest amount of traffic.

WSDOT officials maintain a social media presence — @WSDOTNorthTraffic on Twitter in Whatcom and Skagit counties, as well as updating its website with traffic information statewide.

For smartphone users, the WSDOT mobile app contains the same information.