Could Whatcom see civil unrest after the election? Here’s what local officials plan

Whatcom County law-enforcement officials are preparing for civil disturbances in the wake of the Nov. 3 election, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood said.

Speaking at a City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 26, Fleetwood said officials don’t have a specific threat, but that they want to be ready.

He joined state and local elections officials who this week sought to reassure Washington voters that the election process is secure, citing safeguards to protect the election.

“We are very actively monitoring things and preparing for the potential for Election Day unrest,” Fleetwood said.

“I feel some degree of confidence that we’re not going to see that in our community. I think we’re going to be OK. But I think the national news is causing people to think that it might happen here,” he said.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tensions are high across the nation, fueled by political divisiveness, the pandemic and unfounded claims about a corrupt election process from President Trump, according to the Brookings Institution, a centrist think tank.

The Seattle Times reported this week that federal, state and local officials, including at least 300 National Guard soldiers, have participated in “tabletop” exercises to train for post-election violence in Washington.

Fleetwood said every agency in Whatcom County is involved, including the Emergency Operations Center.

“We will be ready,” he said. “The Fire Department, city of Bellingham Office of Emergency Management, our police, our county counterparts in emergency management — including the Sheriff’s Office and others — are all engaged.”

Both Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick have outlined why voting by mail is secure in Washngton.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But officials at civil rights organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Western States Center said Wednesday, Oct. 28, that their monitoring of paramilitary groups such as the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters show that they might attempt to intimate voters at ballot dropboxes.

Three Percenters were among the armed men around downtown Bellingham in June, claiming they were protecting the city.

In a webinar, ADL officials urged residents to report voter intimidation by calling 911, texting “hatehelp” to 51555 or online at ADL.org/reportincident.

In Whatcom County, plainclothes security will be watching ballot dropboxes, Bradrick said.