Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Thursday

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.

Unofficial results at 4:50 pm Thursday, November 7 Referendum Measure No. 88 Approved 38,343 52% Rejected 34,902 48% Initiative Measure No. 976 Yes 35,055 46% No 40,340 54% State Senator, 40th District Liz Lovelett (D) 27,461 70% Daniel Miller (R) 11,552 30% WRITE-IN 47 0% REJECTED WRITE-INS 0 0% Whatcom County Executive Tony Larson 37,632 49% Satpal S. Sidhu 38,565 51% WRITE-IN 110 0% County Council District 4 Council District 4 Brian A. Estes 3,729 24% Kathy Kershner 11,682 76% WRITE-IN 13 0% County Council District 5 Council District 5 Ben Elenbaas 9,007 59% Natalie McClendon 6,259 41% WRITE-IN 20 0% Whatcom County At-Large Position B Carol Frazey 43,899 61% David Ramirez 28,490 39% WRITE-IN 129 0% Whatcom County Assessor John Romaker 34,219 49% WRITE-IN 146 0% Rebecca Xczar 34,939 50% Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick 52,493 99% WRITE-IN 617 1% Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo 51,571 70% Joy Gilfilen 22,507 30% WRITE-IN 122 0% Whatcom County Treasurer Steven N. Oliver 54,197 99% WRITE-IN 535 1% City of Bellingham Mayor April Barker 12,946 45% Seth Fleetwood 15,659 54% WRITE-IN 266 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 1 Beth Hartsoch 9,637 36% Hannah E. Stone 16,723 63% WRITE-IN 158 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 3 Daniel Hammill 19,698 75% Ashanti Monts-Treviska 6,392 24% WRITE-IN 145 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 5 Lisa Anderson 17,978 68% Chanan Suarez 8,370 32% WRITE-IN 137 1% City of Bellingham Council At-Large Dana Briggs 5,067 19% Hollie Huthman 21,154 80% WRITE-IN 167 1% City of Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen 2,229 53% Jon Mutchler 1,979 47% WRITE-IN 16 0% Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3 Bobby Briscoe 44,245 65% Anthony Distefano 23,141 34% WRITE-IN 179 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1 Camille Diaz Hackler 23,483 98% WRITE-IN 456 2% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2 Katie Rose 22,093 73% Matt Serier 8,024 27% WRITE-IN 142 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3 Kelly Bashaw 21,730 70% Alex McLean 8,944 29% WRITE-IN 190 1% Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

