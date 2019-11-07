Local Election

Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Thursday

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.

Unofficial results at 4:50 pm Thursday, November 7

Referendum Measure No. 88

Approved 38,34352%
Rejected 34,90248%

Initiative Measure No. 976

Yes 35,05546%
No 40,34054%

State Senator, 40th District

Liz Lovelett (D)27,46170%
Daniel Miller (R)11,55230%
WRITE-IN 470%
REJECTED WRITE-INS 00%

Whatcom County Executive

Tony Larson 37,63249%
Satpal S. Sidhu 38,56551%
WRITE-IN 1100%

County Council District 4 Council District 4

Brian A. Estes 3,72924%
Kathy Kershner 11,68276%
WRITE-IN 130%

County Council District 5 Council District 5

Ben Elenbaas 9,00759%
Natalie McClendon 6,25941%
WRITE-IN 200%

Whatcom County At-Large Position B

Carol Frazey 43,89961%
David Ramirez 28,49039%
WRITE-IN 1290%

Whatcom County Assessor

John Romaker 34,21949%
WRITE-IN 1460%
Rebecca Xczar 34,93950%

Whatcom County Auditor

Diana Bradrick 52,49399%
WRITE-IN 6171%

Whatcom County Sheriff

Bill Elfo 51,57170%
Joy Gilfilen 22,50730%
WRITE-IN 1220%

Whatcom County Treasurer

Steven N. Oliver 54,19799%
WRITE-IN 5351%

City of Bellingham Mayor

April Barker 12,94645%
Seth Fleetwood 15,65954%
WRITE-IN 2661%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 1

Beth Hartsoch 9,63736%
Hannah E. Stone 16,72363%
WRITE-IN 1581%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 3

Daniel Hammill 19,69875%
Ashanti Monts-Treviska 6,39224%
WRITE-IN 1451%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 5

Lisa Anderson 17,97868%
Chanan Suarez 8,37032%
WRITE-IN 1371%

City of Bellingham Council At-Large

Dana Briggs 5,06719%
Hollie Huthman 21,15480%
WRITE-IN 1671%

City of Ferndale Mayor

Greg Hansen 2,22953%
Jon Mutchler 1,97947%
WRITE-IN 160%

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3

Bobby Briscoe 44,24565%
Anthony Distefano 23,14134%
WRITE-IN 1790%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1

Camille Diaz Hackler 23,48398%
WRITE-IN 4562%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2

Katie Rose 22,09373%
Matt Serier 8,02427%
WRITE-IN 1420%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3

Kelly Bashaw 21,73070%
Alex McLean 8,94429%
WRITE-IN 1901%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office

