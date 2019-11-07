Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Thursday

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.
Unofficial results at 4:50 pm Thursday, November 7
Referendum Measure No. 88
|Approved
|38,343
|52%
|Rejected
|34,902
|48%
Initiative Measure No. 976
|Yes
|35,055
|46%
|No
|40,340
|54%
State Senator, 40th District
|Liz Lovelett (D)
|27,461
|70%
|Daniel Miller (R)
|11,552
|30%
|WRITE-IN
|47
|0%
|REJECTED WRITE-INS
|0
|0%
Whatcom County Executive
|Tony Larson
|37,632
|49%
|Satpal S. Sidhu
|38,565
|51%
|WRITE-IN
|110
|0%
County Council District 4 Council District 4
|Brian A. Estes
|3,729
|24%
|Kathy Kershner
|11,682
|76%
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0%
County Council District 5 Council District 5
|Ben Elenbaas
|9,007
|59%
|Natalie McClendon
|6,259
|41%
|WRITE-IN
|20
|0%
Whatcom County At-Large Position B
|Carol Frazey
|43,899
|61%
|David Ramirez
|28,490
|39%
|WRITE-IN
|129
|0%
Whatcom County Assessor
|John Romaker
|34,219
|49%
|WRITE-IN
|146
|0%
|Rebecca Xczar
|34,939
|50%
Whatcom County Auditor
|Diana Bradrick
|52,493
|99%
|WRITE-IN
|617
|1%
Whatcom County Sheriff
|Bill Elfo
|51,571
|70%
|Joy Gilfilen
|22,507
|30%
|WRITE-IN
|122
|0%
Whatcom County Treasurer
|Steven N. Oliver
|54,197
|99%
|WRITE-IN
|535
|1%
City of Bellingham Mayor
|April Barker
|12,946
|45%
|Seth Fleetwood
|15,659
|54%
|WRITE-IN
|266
|1%
City of Bellingham Council Ward 1
|Beth Hartsoch
|9,637
|36%
|Hannah E. Stone
|16,723
|63%
|WRITE-IN
|158
|1%
City of Bellingham Council Ward 3
|Daniel Hammill
|19,698
|75%
|Ashanti Monts-Treviska
|6,392
|24%
|WRITE-IN
|145
|1%
City of Bellingham Council Ward 5
|Lisa Anderson
|17,978
|68%
|Chanan Suarez
|8,370
|32%
|WRITE-IN
|137
|1%
City of Bellingham Council At-Large
|Dana Briggs
|5,067
|19%
|Hollie Huthman
|21,154
|80%
|WRITE-IN
|167
|1%
City of Ferndale Mayor
|Greg Hansen
|2,229
|53%
|Jon Mutchler
|1,979
|47%
|WRITE-IN
|16
|0%
Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3
|Bobby Briscoe
|44,245
|65%
|Anthony Distefano
|23,141
|34%
|WRITE-IN
|179
|0%
Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1
|Camille Diaz Hackler
|23,483
|98%
|WRITE-IN
|456
|2%
Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2
|Katie Rose
|22,093
|73%
|Matt Serier
|8,024
|27%
|WRITE-IN
|142
|0%
Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3
|Kelly Bashaw
|21,730
|70%
|Alex McLean
|8,944
|29%
|WRITE-IN
|190
|1%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office
Julie Shirley directs news coverage for The Bellingham Herald and has been the executive editor since 2003. She’s been an editor in Florida, California and Washington since 1979.
