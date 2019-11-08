Local Election

Friday’s Whatcom County 2019 general election results

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.

Unofficial results at 4:35 pm Friday, November 8

Referendum Measure No. 88

Approved 40,21553%
Rejected 35,94547%

Initiative Measure No. 976

Yes 36,17846%
No 42,11354%

State Senator, 40th District

Liz Lovelett (D)30,36971%
Daniel Miller (R)12,16329%
WRITE-IN 510%
REJECTED WRITE-INS 00%

Whatcom County Executive

Tony Larson 38,65749%
Satpal S. Sidhu 40,50751%
WRITE-IN 1100%

County Council District 4 Council District 4

Brian A. Estes 3,87224%
Kathy Kershner 11,93875%
WRITE-IN 130%

County Council District 5 Council District 5

Ben Elenbaas 9,34759%
Natalie McClendon 6,59941%
WRITE-IN 200%

Whatcom County At-Large Position B

Carol Frazey 45,82261%
David Ramirez 29,34239%
WRITE-IN 1320%

Whatcom County Assessor

John Romaker 35,21749%
WRITE-IN 1480%
Rebecca Xczar 36,58151%

Whatcom County Auditor

Diana Bradrick 54,49699%
WRITE-IN 6351%

Whatcom County Sheriff

Bill Elfo 53,21769%
Joy Gilfilen 23,76331%
WRITE-IN 1290%

Whatcom County Treasurer

Steven N. Oliver 56,22199%
WRITE-IN 5561%

City of Bellingham Mayor

April Barker 13,86346%
Seth Fleetwood 16,24553%
WRITE-IN 2741%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 1

Beth Hartsoch 10,18137%
Hannah E. Stone 17,52663%
WRITE-IN 1591%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 3

Daniel Hammill 20,46674%
Ashanti Monts-Treviska 6,95625%
WRITE-IN 1481%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 5

Lisa Anderson 18,66167%
Chanan Suarez 9,03232%
WRITE-IN 1380%

City of Bellingham Council At-Large

Dana Briggs 5,32019%
Hollie Huthman 22,24680%
WRITE-IN 1711%

City of Ferndale Mayor

Greg Hansen 2,36853%
Jon Mutchler 2,09747%
WRITE-IN 160%

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3

Bobby Briscoe 45,63565%
Anthony Distefano 24,43435%
WRITE-IN 1820%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1

Camille Diaz Hackler 24,58298%
WRITE-IN 4742%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2

Katie Rose 23,18773%
Matt Serier 8,25126%
WRITE-IN 1440%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3

Kelly Bashaw 22,71170%
Alex McLean 9,32429%
WRITE-IN 1971%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

