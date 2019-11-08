Friday’s Whatcom County 2019 general election results

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.

Unofficial results at 4:35 pm Friday, November 8 Referendum Measure No. 88 Approved 40,215 53% Rejected 35,945 47% Initiative Measure No. 976 Yes 36,178 46% No 42,113 54% State Senator, 40th District Liz Lovelett (D) 30,369 71% Daniel Miller (R) 12,163 29% WRITE-IN 51 0% REJECTED WRITE-INS 0 0% Whatcom County Executive Tony Larson 38,657 49% Satpal S. Sidhu 40,507 51% WRITE-IN 110 0% County Council District 4 Council District 4 Brian A. Estes 3,872 24% Kathy Kershner 11,938 75% WRITE-IN 13 0% County Council District 5 Council District 5 Ben Elenbaas 9,347 59% Natalie McClendon 6,599 41% WRITE-IN 20 0% Whatcom County At-Large Position B Carol Frazey 45,822 61% David Ramirez 29,342 39% WRITE-IN 132 0% Whatcom County Assessor John Romaker 35,217 49% WRITE-IN 148 0% Rebecca Xczar 36,581 51% Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick 54,496 99% WRITE-IN 635 1% Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo 53,217 69% Joy Gilfilen 23,763 31% WRITE-IN 129 0% Whatcom County Treasurer Steven N. Oliver 56,221 99% WRITE-IN 556 1% City of Bellingham Mayor April Barker 13,863 46% Seth Fleetwood 16,245 53% WRITE-IN 274 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 1 Beth Hartsoch 10,181 37% Hannah E. Stone 17,526 63% WRITE-IN 159 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 3 Daniel Hammill 20,466 74% Ashanti Monts-Treviska 6,956 25% WRITE-IN 148 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 5 Lisa Anderson 18,661 67% Chanan Suarez 9,032 32% WRITE-IN 138 0% City of Bellingham Council At-Large Dana Briggs 5,320 19% Hollie Huthman 22,246 80% WRITE-IN 171 1% City of Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen 2,368 53% Jon Mutchler 2,097 47% WRITE-IN 16 0% Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3 Bobby Briscoe 45,635 65% Anthony Distefano 24,434 35% WRITE-IN 182 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1 Camille Diaz Hackler 24,582 98% WRITE-IN 474 2% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2 Katie Rose 23,187 73% Matt Serier 8,251 26% WRITE-IN 144 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3 Kelly Bashaw 22,711 70% Alex McLean 9,324 29% WRITE-IN 197 1% Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office

For full coverage of select races, visit our Election section.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW