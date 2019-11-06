Local Election

Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Nov. 6

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.

Unofficial results at 4:57 pm Wednesday, November 6

Referendum Measure No. 88

Approved 31,86852%
Rejected 29,36548%

Initiative Measure No. 976

Yes 29,31347%
No 33,68553%

State Senator, 40th District

Liz Lovelett (D)24,18569%
Daniel Miller (R)10,69031%
WRITE-IN 370%
REJECTED WRITE-INS 00%

Whatcom County Executive

Tony Larson 31,70250%
Satpal S. Sidhu 31,86550%
WRITE-IN 870%

County Council District 4 Council District 4

Brian A. Estes 3,08124%
Kathy Kershner 9,98076%
WRITE-IN 110%

County Council District 5 Council District 5

Ben Elenbaas 7,54960%
Natalie McClendon 5,10940%
WRITE-IN 160%

Whatcom County At-Large Position B

Carol Frazey 36,60960%
David Ramirez 23,97640%
WRITE-IN 1080%

Whatcom County Assessor

John Romaker 29,22750%
WRITE-IN 1230%
Rebecca Xczar 28,88850%

Whatcom County Auditor

Diana Bradrick 44,32299%
WRITE-IN 5031%

Whatcom County Sheriff

Bill Elfo 43,72670%
Joy Gilfilen 18,26829%
WRITE-IN 990%

Whatcom County Treasurer

Steven N. Oliver 45,81699%
WRITE-IN 4371%

City of Bellingham Mayor

April Barker 10,45243%
Seth Fleetwood 13,64956%
WRITE-IN 2231%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 1

Beth Hartsoch 7,99436%
Hannah E. Stone 14,35964%
WRITE-IN 1341%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 3

Daniel Hammill 17,11077%
Ashanti Monts-Treviska 5,05323%
WRITE-IN 1191%

City of Bellingham Council Ward 5

Lisa Anderson 15,54569%
Chanan Suarez 6,82430%
WRITE-IN 1161%

City of Bellingham Council At-Large

Dana Briggs 4,28919%
Hollie Huthman 17,90480%
WRITE-IN 1401%

City of Ferndale Mayor

Greg Hansen 1,92452%
Jon Mutchler 1,74547%
WRITE-IN 100%

Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3

Bobby Briscoe 37,62266%
Anthony Distefano 19,01533%
WRITE-IN 1520%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1

Camille Diaz Hackler 19,89498%
WRITE-IN 3862%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2

Katie Rose 18,50372%
Matt Serier 7,04627%
WRITE-IN 1200%

Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3

Kelly Bashaw 18,40170%
Alex McLean 7,63929%
WRITE-IN 1561%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office

