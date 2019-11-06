Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Nov. 6

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county vote results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.
Unofficial results at 4:57 pm Wednesday, November 6
Referendum Measure No. 88
Approved 31,868 52% Rejected 29,365 48% Initiative Measure No. 976
Yes 29,313 47% No 33,685 53% State Senator, 40th District
Liz Lovelett (D) 24,185 69% Daniel Miller (R) 10,690 31% WRITE-IN 37 0% REJECTED WRITE-INS 0 0% Whatcom County Executive
Tony Larson 31,702 50% Satpal S. Sidhu 31,865 50% WRITE-IN 87 0% County Council District 4 Council District 4
Brian A. Estes 3,081 24% Kathy Kershner 9,980 76% WRITE-IN 11 0% County Council District 5 Council District 5
Ben Elenbaas 7,549 60% Natalie McClendon 5,109 40% WRITE-IN 16 0% Whatcom County At-Large Position B
Carol Frazey 36,609 60% David Ramirez 23,976 40% WRITE-IN 108 0% Whatcom County Assessor
John Romaker 29,227 50% WRITE-IN 123 0% Rebecca Xczar 28,888 50% Whatcom County Auditor
Diana Bradrick 44,322 99% WRITE-IN 503 1% Whatcom County Sheriff
Bill Elfo 43,726 70% Joy Gilfilen 18,268 29% WRITE-IN 99 0% Whatcom County Treasurer
Steven N. Oliver 45,816 99% WRITE-IN 437 1% City of Bellingham Mayor
April Barker 10,452 43% Seth Fleetwood 13,649 56% WRITE-IN 223 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 1
Beth Hartsoch 7,994 36% Hannah E. Stone 14,359 64% WRITE-IN 134 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 3
Daniel Hammill 17,110 77% Ashanti Monts-Treviska 5,053 23% WRITE-IN 119 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 5
Lisa Anderson 15,545 69% Chanan Suarez 6,824 30% WRITE-IN 116 1% City of Bellingham Council At-Large
Dana Briggs 4,289 19% Hollie Huthman 17,904 80% WRITE-IN 140 1% City of Ferndale Mayor
Greg Hansen 1,924 52% Jon Mutchler 1,745 47% WRITE-IN 10 0% Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3
Bobby Briscoe 37,622 66% Anthony Distefano 19,015 33% WRITE-IN 152 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1
Camille Diaz Hackler 19,894 98% WRITE-IN 386 2% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2
Katie Rose 18,503 72% Matt Serier 7,046 27% WRITE-IN 120 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3
Kelly Bashaw 18,401 70% Alex McLean 7,639 29% WRITE-IN 156 1%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office
