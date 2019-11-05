Whatcom County 2019 general election results from Nov. 5

Updated general election results for Whatcom County, as well as county results on statewide measures and the 40th District state Senate seat.
Unofficial results at 8:19 pm Tuesday, November 5
Referendum Measure No. 88
Approved 24,278 52% Rejected 22,312 48% Initiative Measure No. 976
Yes 22,572 47% No 25,399 53% State Senator, 40th District
Liz Lovelett (D) 18,732 68% Daniel Miller (R) 8,612 31% WRITE-IN 85 0% REJECTED WRITE-INS 0 0% Whatcom County Executive
Tony Larson 24,125 50% Satpal S. Sidhu 24,064 50% WRITE-IN 62 0% County Council District 4 Council District 4
Brian A. Estes 2,328 24% Kathy Kershner 7,277 76% WRITE-IN 7 0% County Council District 5 Council District 5
Ben Elenbaas 5,674 59% Natalie McClendon 3,857 40% WRITE-IN 15 0% Whatcom County At-Large Position B
Carol Frazey 27,824 60% David Ramirez 18,186 39% WRITE-IN 89 0% Whatcom County Assessor
John Romaker 22,522 51% WRITE-IN 101 0% Rebecca Xczar 21,793 49% Whatcom County Auditor
Diana Bradrick 34,102 99% WRITE-IN 411 1% Whatcom County Sheriff
Bill Elfo 33,456 71% Joy Gilfilen 13,635 29% WRITE-IN 79 0% Whatcom County Treasurer
Steven N. Oliver 35,288 99% WRITE-IN 338 1% City of Bellingham Mayor
April Barker 7,642 41% Seth Fleetwood 10,792 58% WRITE-IN 169 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 1
Beth Hartsoch 5,982 35% Hannah E. Stone 11,125 65% WRITE-IN 105 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 3
Daniel Hammill 13,410 79% Ashanti Monts-Treviska 3,571 21% WRITE-IN 98 1% City of Bellingham Council Ward 5
Lisa Anderson 12,258 71% Chanan Suarez 4,880 28% WRITE-IN 95 1% City of Bellingham Council At-Large
Dana Briggs 3,407 20% Hollie Huthman 13,601 79% WRITE-IN 117 1% City of Ferndale Mayor
Greg Hansen 1,323 51% Jon Mutchler 1,251 48% WRITE-IN 10 0% Port of Bellingham All Commissioner District 3
Bobby Briscoe 28,977 67% Anthony Distefano 14,108 33% WRITE-IN 130 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 1
Camille Diaz Hackler 15,470 98% WRITE-IN 312 2% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 2
Katie Rose 14,132 71% Matt Serier 5,672 28% WRITE-IN 98 0% Bellingham School District 501 Director Position 3
Kelly Bashaw 14,151 70% Alex McLean 6,062 30% WRITE-IN 126 1%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office
