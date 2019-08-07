Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Wednesday night, Aug. 7

The Whatcom County Auditor Office runs local, state and federal elections. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019, workers organizing ballots from the primary elections in Bellingham, Wash.
Auditor’s office busy on election day
Some 54,958 ballots have been counted by 4:35 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 7, for a preliminary turnout of 37% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters.
Unofficial results at 4:41 pm Wednesday, August 7
Whatcom County Executive
|JIM BOYLE
|3,938
|7%
|KAREN BURKE
|11,529
|21%
|TONY LARSON
|20,211
|37%
|SATPAL S. SIDHU
|18,197
|34%
|WRITE-IN
|78
|0%
County Council District 4 Council District 4
|BRIAN A. ESTES
|1,930
|18%
|BRAD KELLY
|1,393
|13%
|KATHY KERSHNER
|7,340
|69%
|WRITE-IN
|25
|0%
County Council District 5 Council District 5
|JAIME ARNETT
|2,035
|18%
|BEN ELENBAAS
|6,071
|53%
|NATALIE MCCLENDON
|3,240
|29%
|WRITE-IN
|14
|0%
Whatcom County At-Large Position B
|BRETT BONNER
|3,408
|6%
|CAROL FRAZEY
|29,726
|57%
|BILL LAFRENIERE
|3,834
|7%
|DAVID RAMIREZ
|15,428
|29%
|WRITE-IN
|194
|0%
City of Bellingham Mayor
|APRIL BARKER
|5,769
|26%
|SETH FLEETWOOD
|6,422
|29%
|GARRETT O'BRIEN
|4,837
|22%
|PINKY VARGAS
|5,012
|23%
|WRITE-IN
|63
|0%
Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3
|DANIEL HAMMILL
|1,877
|63%
|ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA
|750
|25%
|RAYMOND A. STRAKA
|320
|11%
|WRITE-IN
|22
|1%
City of Bellingham Council At-Large
|DANA BRIGGS
|4,116
|21%
|HOLLIE HUTHMAN
|13,517
|67%
|VON EMETH OCHOA
|2,169
|11%
|WRITE-IN
|266
|1%
Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3
|GARTH BALDWIN
|282
|61%
|DAVID GALLION
|57
|12%
|JODI GREENE
|52
|11%
|STEVEN TOJEK
|72
|16%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|0%
City of Ferndale Mayor
|GREG HANSEN
|1,051
|31%
|DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR
|45
|1%
|JON MUTCHLER
|1,307
|38%
|KEITH M. OLSON
|871
|25%
|ROBERT J. PINKLEY
|144
|4%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 2
|PAUL BULANOV
|1,365
|42%
|ALI HAWKINSON
|1,331
|41%
|DAVE MATTSON
|564
|17%
|WRITE-IN
|10
|0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 3
|ERIN GUNTER
|1,379
|41%
|ANYA MILTON
|1,251
|37%
|MIKE REILLY
|707
|21%
|WRITE-IN
|7
|0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 7
|MARALISE FEGAN
|1,475
|46%
|RAMON LLANOS
|1,170
|37%
|TODD MCKERNAN
|528
|17%
|WRITE-IN
|16
|1%
City of Lynden Council Position 2
|RONALD DEVALOIS
|1,507
|39%
|DARREN JOHNSON
|1,203
|31%
|KRIS DEGROOT KEENE
|907
|23%
|JACK LATHROP
|235
|6%
|WRITE-IN
|30
|1%
City of Lynden Council Position 4
|BRENT LENSSEN
|2,572
|67%
|JEN MARION
|682
|18%
|JOHN C. PITCHER
|552
|14%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 2
|TODD BERGE
|1,929
|46%
|DOUGAL THOMAS
|1,450
|35%
|PRUDENCE WELCH
|781
|19%
|WRITE-IN
|16
|0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 4
|CHARLES GIBSON
|1,895
|46%
|TANA PERKINS RENEAU
|1,319
|32%
|KATIE SMITH
|883
|21%
|WRITE-IN
|31
|1%
Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3
|KATHY BERG
|2,046
|28%
|DEAN BERKELEY
|1,422
|20%
|SCOTT FISCHER
|3,729
|52%
|WRITE-IN
|27
|0%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
