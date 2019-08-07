Local Election

Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Wednesday night, Aug. 7

Auditor’s office busy on election day

The Whatcom County Auditor Office runs local, state and federal elections. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019, workers organizing ballots from the primary elections in Bellingham, Wash. By
Some 54,958 ballots have been counted by 4:35 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 7, for a preliminary turnout of 37% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters.

Unofficial results at 4:41 pm Wednesday, August 7

Whatcom County Executive

JIM BOYLE 3,9387%
KAREN BURKE 11,52921%
TONY LARSON 20,21137%
SATPAL S. SIDHU 18,19734%
WRITE-IN 780%

County Council District 4 Council District 4

BRIAN A. ESTES 1,93018%
BRAD KELLY 1,39313%
KATHY KERSHNER 7,34069%
WRITE-IN 250%

County Council District 5 Council District 5

JAIME ARNETT 2,03518%
BEN ELENBAAS 6,07153%
NATALIE MCCLENDON 3,24029%
WRITE-IN 140%

Whatcom County At-Large Position B

BRETT BONNER 3,4086%
CAROL FRAZEY 29,72657%
BILL LAFRENIERE 3,8347%
DAVID RAMIREZ 15,42829%
WRITE-IN 1940%

City of Bellingham Mayor

APRIL BARKER 5,76926%
SETH FLEETWOOD 6,42229%
GARRETT O'BRIEN 4,83722%
PINKY VARGAS 5,01223%
WRITE-IN 630%

Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3

DANIEL HAMMILL 1,87763%
ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA 75025%
RAYMOND A. STRAKA 32011%
WRITE-IN 221%

City of Bellingham Council At-Large

DANA BRIGGS 4,11621%
HOLLIE HUTHMAN 13,51767%
VON EMETH OCHOA 2,16911%
WRITE-IN 2661%

Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3

GARTH BALDWIN 28261%
DAVID GALLION 5712%
JODI GREENE 5211%
STEVEN TOJEK 7216%
WRITE-IN 00%

City of Ferndale Mayor

GREG HANSEN 1,05131%
DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR 451%
JON MUTCHLER 1,30738%
KEITH M. OLSON 87125%
ROBERT J. PINKLEY 1444%
WRITE-IN 110%

City of Ferndale Council Position 2

PAUL BULANOV 1,36542%
ALI HAWKINSON 1,33141%
DAVE MATTSON 56417%
WRITE-IN 100%

City of Ferndale Council Position 3

ERIN GUNTER 1,37941%
ANYA MILTON 1,25137%
MIKE REILLY 70721%
WRITE-IN 70%

City of Ferndale Council Position 7

MARALISE FEGAN 1,47546%
RAMON LLANOS 1,17037%
TODD MCKERNAN 52817%
WRITE-IN 161%

City of Lynden Council Position 2

RONALD DEVALOIS 1,50739%
DARREN JOHNSON 1,20331%
KRIS DEGROOT KEENE 90723%
JACK LATHROP 2356%
WRITE-IN 301%

City of Lynden Council Position 4

BRENT LENSSEN 2,57267%
JEN MARION 68218%
JOHN C. PITCHER 55214%
WRITE-IN 110%

Blaine School District 503 Director District 2

TODD BERGE 1,92946%
DOUGAL THOMAS 1,45035%
PRUDENCE WELCH 78119%
WRITE-IN 160%

Blaine School District 503 Director District 4

CHARLES GIBSON 1,89546%
TANA PERKINS RENEAU 1,31932%
KATIE SMITH 88321%
WRITE-IN 311%

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3

KATHY BERG 2,04628%
DEAN BERKELEY 1,42220%
SCOTT FISCHER 3,72952%
WRITE-IN 270%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

