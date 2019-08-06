Local Election

Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Tuesday night, Aug. 6

Here’s who’s running for Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive

Both Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive have four candidates facing off in the Washington state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election. By
Up Next
Both Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive have four candidates facing off in the Washington state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election. By

Some 42,945 ballots had been counted by Tuesday night, Aug. 6, for a preliminary turnout of 29% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters.

Unofficial results at 8:56 pm Tuesday, August 6

Whatcom County Executive

JIM BOYLE 3,0597%
KAREN BURKE 8,72221%
TONY LARSON 16,39939%
SATPAL S. SIDHU 13,92133%
WRITE-IN 690%

County Council District 4 Council District 4

BRIAN A. ESTES 1,49917%
BRAD KELLY 1,12013%
KATHY KERSHNER 5,97869%
WRITE-IN 240%

County Council District 5 Council District 5

JAIME ARNETT 1,41917%
BEN ELENBAAS 4,55454%
NATALIE MCCLENDON 2,47029%
WRITE-IN 90%

Whatcom County At-Large Position B

BRETT BONNER 2,7447%
CAROL FRAZEY 22,74655%
BILL LAFRENIERE 3,0207%
DAVID RAMIREZ 12,47430%
WRITE-IN 1610%

City of Bellingham Mayor

APRIL BARKER 4,21725%
SETH FLEETWOOD 4,96329%
GARRETT O'BRIEN 3,83123%
PINKY VARGAS 3,83223%
WRITE-IN 470%

Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3

DANIEL HAMMILL 1,33565%
ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA 47423%
RAYMOND A. STRAKA 24412%
WRITE-IN 161%

City of Bellingham Council At-Large

DANA BRIGGS 3,24621%
HOLLIE HUTHMAN 10,22667%
VON EMETH OCHOA 1,62211%
WRITE-IN 1981%

Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3

GARTH BALDWIN 20359%
DAVID GALLION 4513%
JODI GREENE 4513%
STEVEN TOJEK 5015%
WRITE-IN 00%

City of Ferndale Mayor

GREG HANSEN 74529%
DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR 341%
JON MUTCHLER 1,00540%
KEITH M. OLSON 64125%
ROBERT J. PINKLEY 1064%
WRITE-IN 60%

City of Ferndale Council Position 2

PAUL BULANOV 1,04943%
ALI HAWKINSON 95739%
DAVE MATTSON 41617%
WRITE-IN 50%

City of Ferndale Council Position 3

ERIN GUNTER 1,03942%
ANYA MILTON 89336%
MIKE REILLY 53122%
WRITE-IN 60%

City of Ferndale Council Position 7

MARALISE FEGAN 1,07545%
RAMON LLANOS 88738%
TODD MCKERNAN 39117%
WRITE-IN 121%

City of Lynden Council Position 2

RONALD DEVALOIS 1,23939%
DARREN JOHNSON 95730%
KRIS DEGROOT KEENE 74924%
JACK LATHROP 1976%
WRITE-IN 181%

City of Lynden Council Position 4

BRENT LENSSEN 2,11168%
JEN MARION 52617%
JOHN C. PITCHER 45915%
WRITE-IN 110%

Blaine School District 503 Director District 2

TODD BERGE 1,43446%
DOUGAL THOMAS 1,06034%
PRUDENCE WELCH 58519%
WRITE-IN 130%

Blaine School District 503 Director District 4

CHARLES GIBSON 1,44947%
TANA PERKINS RENEAU 95031%
KATIE SMITH 63421%
WRITE-IN 241%

Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3

KATHY BERG 1,54328%
DEAN BERKELEY 1,06919%
SCOTT FISCHER 2,92153%
WRITE-IN 170%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

Follow more of our reporting on News and information for voters in Whatcom County
See all 9 stories
Profile Image of Julie Shirley
Julie Shirley
Julie Shirley directs news coverage for The Bellingham Herald and has been the executive editor since 2003. She’s been an editor in Florida, California and Washington since 1979.
  Comments  