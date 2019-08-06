Here are the results for the Whatcom County primary election Tuesday night, Aug. 6

Here’s who’s running for Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive
Both Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive have four candidates facing off in the Washington state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election.
Some 42,945 ballots had been counted by Tuesday night, Aug. 6, for a preliminary turnout of 29% among Whatcom County’s 147,253 registered voters.
Unofficial results at 8:56 pm Tuesday, August 6
Whatcom County Executive
JIM BOYLE
3,059
7%
KAREN BURKE
8,722
21%
TONY LARSON
16,399
39%
SATPAL S. SIDHU
13,921
33%
WRITE-IN
69
0%
County Council District 4 Council District 4
BRIAN A. ESTES
1,499
17%
BRAD KELLY
1,120
13%
KATHY KERSHNER
5,978
69%
WRITE-IN
24
0%
County Council District 5 Council District 5
JAIME ARNETT
1,419
17%
BEN ELENBAAS
4,554
54%
NATALIE MCCLENDON
2,470
29%
WRITE-IN
9
0%
Whatcom County At-Large Position B
BRETT BONNER
2,744
7%
CAROL FRAZEY
22,746
55%
BILL LAFRENIERE
3,020
7%
DAVID RAMIREZ
12,474
30%
WRITE-IN
161
0%
City of Bellingham Mayor
APRIL BARKER
4,217
25%
SETH FLEETWOOD
4,963
29%
GARRETT O'BRIEN
3,831
23%
PINKY VARGAS
3,832
23%
WRITE-IN
47
0%
Bellingham Ward 3 Council Ward 3
DANIEL HAMMILL
1,335
65%
ASHANTI MONTS-TREVISKA
474
23%
RAYMOND A. STRAKA
244
12%
WRITE-IN
16
1%
City of Bellingham Council At-Large
DANA BRIGGS
3,246
21%
HOLLIE HUTHMAN
10,226
67%
VON EMETH OCHOA
1,622
11%
WRITE-IN
198
1%
Blaine Ward 2 Ward 2 Position 3
GARTH BALDWIN
203
59%
DAVID GALLION
45
13%
JODI GREENE
45
13%
STEVEN TOJEK
50
15%
WRITE-IN
0
0%
City of Ferndale Mayor
GREG HANSEN
745
29%
DANIEL SYDNEY HEVENOR
34
1%
JON MUTCHLER
1,005
40%
KEITH M. OLSON
641
25%
ROBERT J. PINKLEY
106
4%
WRITE-IN
6
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 2
PAUL BULANOV
1,049
43%
ALI HAWKINSON
957
39%
DAVE MATTSON
416
17%
WRITE-IN
5
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 3
ERIN GUNTER
1,039
42%
ANYA MILTON
893
36%
MIKE REILLY
531
22%
WRITE-IN
6
0%
City of Ferndale Council Position 7
MARALISE FEGAN
1,075
45%
RAMON LLANOS
887
38%
TODD MCKERNAN
391
17%
WRITE-IN
12
1%
City of Lynden Council Position 2
RONALD DEVALOIS
1,239
39%
DARREN JOHNSON
957
30%
KRIS DEGROOT KEENE
749
24%
JACK LATHROP
197
6%
WRITE-IN
18
1%
City of Lynden Council Position 4
BRENT LENSSEN
2,111
68%
JEN MARION
526
17%
JOHN C. PITCHER
459
15%
WRITE-IN
11
0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 2
TODD BERGE
1,434
46%
DOUGAL THOMAS
1,060
34%
PRUDENCE WELCH
585
19%
WRITE-IN
13
0%
Blaine School District 503 Director District 4
CHARLES GIBSON
1,449
47%
TANA PERKINS RENEAU
950
31%
KATIE SMITH
634
21%
WRITE-IN
24
1%
Fire Protection District 21 Commissioner Position 3
KATHY BERG
1,543
28%
DEAN BERKELEY
1,069
19%
SCOTT FISCHER
2,921
53%
WRITE-IN
17
0%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
