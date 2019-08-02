Sitting down with your ballot? Here’s help for making your candidate choices

Here’s who’s running for Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive Both Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive have four candidates facing off in the Washington state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Both Bellingham mayor and Whatcom County executive have four candidates facing off in the Washington state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election.

If you’re marking your ballot this weekend for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary, you’re not alone. About half of Whatcom County voters wait to cast their votes until the weekend before the election, according to Diana Bradrick, chief deputy auditor for Whatcom County.

You don’t need a stamp, but ballots must be postmarked — not just mailed— by 8 p.m. Aug. 6, or placed in one of 18 ballot dropboxes by that time.

If you haven’t received a ballot, you can still go to the Auditor’s Office in the County Courthouse at 311 Grand Ave., or call 360-778-5102 or email elections@co.whatcom.wa.us to get one.

These links to The Bellingham Herald’s election stories can help you decide how to vote for county and Bellingham races.

Whatcom County Executive

What parties suggest

▪ Whatcom Republicans

▪ Whatcom Democrats

Where to drop your ballot

If you want to make sure your ballot is received by the deadline, you can drop it any of these ballot boxes before 8 p.m. Aug. 6:

▪ Acme Elementary, 5200 Turkington Road.

▪ Blaine Library, 610 3rd St.

▪ Birch Bay, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

▪ Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road.

▪ Courthouse South Parking Lot, 201 Grand Ave.

▪ Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway.

▪ Everson WECU, 106, E. Main St.,

▪ Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main St.

▪ Lummi Nation Administration Building, 2665 Kwina Road.

▪ Lynden Library, 216 4th St.

▪ Meridian, Laurel Grange, 6172 Guide Meridian.

▪ Kendall, North Fork Community Library, 7506 Kendall Road.

▪ Point Roberts Marketplace, 480 Tyee Drive.

▪ Sehome Haggen, 210 36th St.

▪ Sudden Valley, Gate One security turnaround.

▪ Sumas, 534 Railroad Ave.

▪ Western Washington University, outside Wade King Student Recreation Center, 1880 Bill McDonald Parkway.

▪ Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road.

Watch election forums

The League of Women Voters of Bellingham-Whatcom County held candidate forums for primary candidates. Here are videos of forums:

About the election

▪ You’ll find a voter information guide online at the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office and at the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

▪ Remember to sign your ballot.

▪ Ballots must be postmarked — not just mailed— by 8 p.m. Aug. 6, or placed in one of 18 ballot dropboxes by that time.

▪ You can check online to see if your ballot has been received, or call 360-778-5102 or email elections@co.whatcom.wa.us.

▪ Election results will be available at bellinghamherald.com after 8 p.m. Aug. 6.

