Three running for Bellingham Ward 3 seat. Here’s what you should know before voting

Here's what you need to know about Whatcom's 2019 primary election With 136 public offices on the ballot this August, you'll want to pay attention to these changes as Election Day approaches.

Daniel Hammill is running for a second full term representing Bellingham City Council Ward 3. Challenging him are Raymond Straka and Ashanti Monts-Treviska.

Ward 3 includes the central business district, Whatcom Falls Park, and parts of the neighborhoods of Lettered Streets, York, Sunnyland, Cornwall Park, Roosevelt and Alabama Hill.





The non-partisan, part-time position pays $26,000 annually during the four-year term.





The top two candidates in the Aug. 6 primary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Primary ballots will be mailed July 17. Ballots don’t need a stamp but must be postmarked by Election Day. Ballot drop boxes open July 17 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 6.

These are the candidates for Bellingham’s Ward 3 City Council member:

Daniel Hammill

Hammill, 50, is president of the Bellingham City Council and owner of Make it Rain Media and Events, which works with local nonprofits.

Bio: Married to Kelly Bashaw, who’s on the Bellingham Schools board. He’s lived in Bellingham for 30 years and is a graduate of Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University. Hammill has served on the City Council since he was appointed in 2014 and was elected to his first full term in 2015. He chairs the Finance and Personnel Committee and serves on council committees for Planning and Community Development, Public Safety and Justice. He is on the board of the Museum Foundation and is a member of the Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force and the Lake Whatcom Policy Working Group. He helped lead an effort to pass the original Bellingham Home Fund in 2012.

Neighborhood: Sunnyland.

Funds raised: No reports for funds raised or spent filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Hammill said Friday that his accountant was having trouble filing with the state Public Disclosure Commission and hopes to have that issue resolved soon. He said his campaign has raised $3,291.

Largest contributors: Dan and Courtney Dunne and Corwin Fergus at $1,000 each and Stephen Gockley at $250.

Hammill says: “I am running for re-election to continue the body of work I began in my first term in criminal justice reform, housing justice, tenants’ rights and climate change. I have excellent professional relationships with leadership across sectors in government, nonprofits, business and public safety. Those connections help me to advance the public good and continue to make Bellingham a vibrant, equitable and incredible place to live.”

Endorsements: Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville; Whatcom County Prosecutor Eric Richey; Erin Baker, owner of Erin Baker’s Breakfast Cookies, Sierra Club, Riveters Collective; state Rep. Roger Goodman, D-45th District; and Whatcom County Council member Barry Buchanan.

Website: People to Elect Dan Hammill on Facebook.

Ashanti Monts-Tréviska

Monts-Tréviska, 44, is co-manager of Cascadia Deaf Nation, a social enterprise owned and managed by deaf people of color, and co-manager of WeSynergy Interpreting.

Bio: Monts-Trèviska is a board member for the Whatcom Peace and Justice Center and Northwest Washington Community of the Deaf. Monts-Trèviska has a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology from Sofia University in Palo Alto, Calif., and is working on a doctorate in transformative studies at the California Institute of Integral Studies. Monts-Trèviska is from Florida and moved to Bellingham in 2012.

Neighborhood: Puget.

Funds raised: No reports filed. She also reports no fund spent and no contributors.

Monts-Trèviska says: “Bellingham needs to be a transformative city, not a progressive city. It is time to co-build nurturance culture and to instill community humility through transformative justice processes on the leadership level with the community for an actual change.”





Endorsements: Riveters Collective, Bellingham Deaf and Disability Justice Collective and National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington.

Website: Ashanti Monts-Tréviska for City Council on Facebook.

Raymond A. Straka

Straka, 52, is self-employed in sales and marketing with his Straka Marketing.

Bio: He was born in Bellingham and has five children and nine grandchildren. A two-term member of Whatcom County’s Americans with Disability Act Appeals Board, he is also a governor of the Foundation for a Full Recovery, and a representative on the board of the Washington Square Area Resident Council, a HUD-endorsed tenants union for residents of public housing. He has advocated for increased funding to create affordable housing for seniors, disabled, mentally ill and homeless people.

Neighborhood: Lettered Streets.

Funds raised: No reports filed. Straka selected the “mini-reporting option” with the state Public Disclosure Commission, which exempts candidates from filing campaign finance reports if they don’t exceed $5,000 in contributions and take no individual donations greater than $500. He reports no funds spent and no contributors.

Straka says: His key issue is “the creation of enough affordable housing to end homelessness in Bellingham. Having permanent housing options so the women, children, veterans, mentally ill, and people suffering from substance abuse issues, can stop living on the street or in their vehicles.”

Website: Ray For Bellingham Ward 3 on Facebook.