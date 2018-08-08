Janet Jungkuntz, a temporary election worker, sorts ballots at the Whatcom County Courthouse on Tuesday in Bellingham.
Local Election

Whatcom County 2018 primary election results updated from Aug. 8

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

August 08, 2018 04:41 PM

Unofficial results at 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 8



Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

James Erb (D)18,18542%
Eric Richey (D)25,16358%

County Council At-Large At-Large Position B

Eric Bostrom 6,73315%
Carol Frazey 19,61442%
Mike Peetoom 11,21824%
Aaron Thomas 8,62919%

State Representative, 40th District, Position 1

Rud Browne (D)5,49120%
Debra Lekanoff (D)7,64528%
Daniel Miller (R)1,6876%
Tom Pasma (D)1,6726%
Michael Petrish (R)5,37620%
Alex Ramel (D)5,24919%


State Representative, 40th District, Position 2

Jeff Morris (D)*19,436100%

Legislative District 42 - State Senator

Doug Ericksen (R)15,49346%
Tim Ballew II (D)8,48025%
Pinky Vargas (D)9,71729%

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1

Dean Berkeley (R)1,6895%
Justin Boneau (D)17,00251%
Luanne Van Werven (R)*14,88844%

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2

Vincent Buys (R)*16,01448%
Sharon Shewmake (D)17,53352%

U.S. Senator

Thor Amundson (I)6,2381%
Dave Bryant (R)22,2462%
Jon Butler (I)1,3330%
Maria Cantwell (D)*611,44256%
Brad Chase 1,5070%
Art Coday (R)17,6302%
James Robert "Jimmie" Deal (G)2,3720%
Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (I)13,5321%
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)3,7510%
Joey Gibson (R)24,9692%
GoodSpaceGuy (R)4,7190%
Matt Hawkins (R)8,4251%
Matthew D. Heines (R)5,2900%
Steve Hoffman 4,1310%
Susan Hutchison (R)261,60124%
Charlie R Jackson (I)1,5960%
George H. Kalberer (D)1,7080%
Mike Luke (L)7,5641%
John Orlinski (R)4,4420%
Tim Owen (R)15,9591%
Don L. Rivers (D)7,6591%
Mohammad Said (D)5,4481%
RC Smith (R)1,5540%
Glen R Stockwell (R)8,3011%
Dave Strider (I)4,3210%
Keith Swank (R)25,3352%
Clint R. Tannehill (D)21,3032%
Alex Tsimerman 9490%
Sam Wright 2,4520%

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Jeffrey Beeler (R)29,47625%
Suzan DelBene (D)*69,79060%
Robert Mair 1,0431%
Adam Pilskog 2,8462%
Scott Stafne (R)13,17211%

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Stonewall Jackson Bird (Stoney) (G)4,1824%
Collin Richard Carlson (D)7,5037%
Gary Franco (I)7,4427%
Rick Larsen (D)*66,83466%
Brian Luke (L)7,1737%
Uncle Mover 7,4617%

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 3 - Judge Position 1

Cecily Hazelrigg-Hernandez 17,29624%
Lisa Keeler 16,93123%
Rita Latsinova 11,51916%
Roger Leishman 7,15510%
Tom SeGuine 20,35228%


Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office



Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

