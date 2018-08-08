Whatcom County 2018 primary election results updated from Aug. 8

Unofficial results at 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 8
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
|James Erb (D)
|18,185
|42%
|Eric Richey (D)
|25,163
|58%
County Council At-Large At-Large Position B
|Eric Bostrom
|6,733
|15%
|Carol Frazey
|19,614
|42%
|Mike Peetoom
|11,218
|24%
|Aaron Thomas
|8,629
|19%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 1
|Rud Browne (D)
|5,491
|20%
|Debra Lekanoff (D)
|7,645
|28%
|Daniel Miller (R)
|1,687
|6%
|Tom Pasma (D)
|1,672
|6%
|Michael Petrish (R)
|5,376
|20%
|Alex Ramel (D)
|5,249
|19%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 2
|Jeff Morris (D)*
|19,436
|100%
Legislative District 42 - State Senator
|Doug Ericksen (R)
|15,493
|46%
|Tim Ballew II (D)
|8,480
|25%
|Pinky Vargas (D)
|9,717
|29%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1
|Dean Berkeley (R)
|1,689
|5%
|Justin Boneau (D)
|17,002
|51%
|Luanne Van Werven (R)*
|14,888
|44%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2
|Vincent Buys (R)*
|16,014
|48%
|Sharon Shewmake (D)
|17,533
|52%
U.S. Senator
|Thor Amundson (I)
|6,238
|1%
|Dave Bryant (R)
|22,246
|2%
|Jon Butler (I)
|1,333
|0%
|Maria Cantwell (D)*
|611,442
|56%
|Brad Chase
|1,507
|0%
|Art Coday (R)
|17,630
|2%
|James Robert "Jimmie" Deal (G)
|2,372
|0%
|Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (I)
|13,532
|1%
|Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)
|3,751
|0%
|Joey Gibson (R)
|24,969
|2%
|GoodSpaceGuy (R)
|4,719
|0%
|Matt Hawkins (R)
|8,425
|1%
|Matthew D. Heines (R)
|5,290
|0%
|Steve Hoffman
|4,131
|0%
|Susan Hutchison (R)
|261,601
|24%
|Charlie R Jackson (I)
|1,596
|0%
|George H. Kalberer (D)
|1,708
|0%
|Mike Luke (L)
|7,564
|1%
|John Orlinski (R)
|4,442
|0%
|Tim Owen (R)
|15,959
|1%
|Don L. Rivers (D)
|7,659
|1%
|Mohammad Said (D)
|5,448
|1%
|RC Smith (R)
|1,554
|0%
|Glen R Stockwell (R)
|8,301
|1%
|Dave Strider (I)
|4,321
|0%
|Keith Swank (R)
|25,335
|2%
|Clint R. Tannehill (D)
|21,303
|2%
|Alex Tsimerman
|949
|0%
|Sam Wright
|2,452
|0%
U.S. Representative, 1st District
|Jeffrey Beeler (R)
|29,476
|25%
|Suzan DelBene (D)*
|69,790
|60%
|Robert Mair
|1,043
|1%
|Adam Pilskog
|2,846
|2%
|Scott Stafne (R)
|13,172
|11%
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
|Stonewall Jackson Bird (Stoney) (G)
|4,182
|4%
|Collin Richard Carlson (D)
|7,503
|7%
|Gary Franco (I)
|7,442
|7%
|Rick Larsen (D)*
|66,834
|66%
|Brian Luke (L)
|7,173
|7%
|Uncle Mover
|7,461
|7%
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 3 - Judge Position 1
|Cecily Hazelrigg-Hernandez
|17,296
|24%
|Lisa Keeler
|16,931
|23%
|Rita Latsinova
|11,519
|16%
|Roger Leishman
|7,155
|10%
|Tom SeGuine
|20,352
|28%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
