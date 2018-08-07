Whatcom County 2018 primary election results from Aug. 7 count

Here are the unofficial results of the Aug. 7, 2018, Whatcom County primary election, rounded to the nearest percentage point, not including write-ins.
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
|James Erb (D)
|15,025
|42%
|Eric Richey (D)
|20,734
|58%
County Council At-Large At-Large Position B
|Eric Bostrom
|5,578
|15%
|Carol Frazey
|16,172
|42%
|Mike Peetoom
|9,161
|24%
|Aaron Thomas
|7,143
|19%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 1
|Rud Browne (D)
|4,616
|19%
|Debra Lekanoff (D)
|6,796
|28%
|Daniel Miller (R)
|1,603
|7%
|Tom Pasma (D)
|1,593
|7%
|Michael Petrish (R)
|4,821
|20%
|Alex Ramel (D)
|4,575
|19%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 2
|Jeff Morris (D)*
|17,138
|100%
Legislative District 42 - State Senator
|Doug Ericksen (R)
|12,847
|46%
|Tim Ballew II (D)
|7,074
|25%
|Pinky Vargas (D)
|8,132
|29%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1
|Dean Berkeley (R)
|1,429
|5%
|Justin Boneau (D)
|14,179
|51%
|Luanne Van Werven (R)*
|12,331
|44%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2
|Vincent Buys (R)*
|13,260
|47%
|Sharon Shewmake (D)
|14,662
|53%
U.S. Representative, 1st District
|Jeffrey Beeler (R)
|26,761
|25%
|Suzan DelBene (D)*
|64,299
|60%
|Robert Mair
|973
|1%
|Adam Pilskog
|2,584
|2%
|Scott Stafne (R)
|12,166
|11%
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
|Stonewall Jackson Bird (Stoney) (G)
|3,718
|4%
|Collin Richard Carlson (D)
|7,127
|7%
|Gary Franco (I)
|7,202
|8%
|Rick Larsen (D)*
|63,166
|66%
|Brian Luke (L)
|6,869
|7%
|Uncle Mover
|7,258
|8%
U.S. Senator
|Thor Amundson (I)
|5,633
|1%
|Dave Bryant (R)
|20,038
|2%
|Jon Butler (I)
|1,211
|0%
|Maria Cantwell (D)*
|560,393
|56%
|Brad Chase
|1,356
|0%
|Art Coday (R)
|16,457
|2%
|James Robert "Jimmie" Deal (G)
|2,187
|0%
|Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (I)
|12,347
|1%
|Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)
|3,413
|0%
|Joey Gibson (R)
|22,895
|2%
|GoodSpaceGuy (R)
|4,297
|0%
|Matt Hawkins (R)
|7,660
|1%
|Matthew D. Heines (R)
|4,907
|0%
|Steve Hoffman
|3,755
|0%
|Susan Hutchison (R)
|238,586
|24%
|Charlie R Jackson (I)
|1,473
|0%
|George H. Kalberer (D)
|1,579
|0%
|Mike Luke (L)
|6,961
|1%
|John Orlinski (R)
|4,076
|0%
|Tim Owen (R)
|14,319
|1%
|Don L. Rivers (D)
|7,073
|1%
|Mohammad Said (D)
|4,990
|1%
|RC Smith (R)
|1,374
|0%
|Glen R Stockwell (R)
|7,437
|1%
|Dave Strider (I)
|3,930
|0%
|Keith Swank (R)
|23,335
|2%
|Clint R. Tannehill (D)
|19,582
|2%
|Alex Tsimerman
|865
|0%
|Sam Wright
|2,231
|0%
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 3 - Judge Position 1
|Cecily Hazelrigg-Hernandez
|15,045
|23%
|Lisa Keeler
|15,034
|23%
|Rita Latsinova
|10,143
|16%
|Roger Leishman
|6,384
|10%
|Tom SeGuine
|18,212
|28%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
