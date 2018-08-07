Janet Jungkuntz, a temporary election worker, sorts ballots at the Whatcom County Courthouse on Tuesday in Bellingham.
Whatcom County 2018 primary election results from Aug. 7 count

August 07, 2018 08:24 PM

Here are the unofficial results of the Aug. 7, 2018, Whatcom County primary election, rounded to the nearest percentage point, not including write-ins.

Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

James Erb (D)15,02542%
Eric Richey (D)20,73458%

County Council At-Large At-Large Position B

Eric Bostrom 5,57815%
Carol Frazey 16,17242%
Mike Peetoom 9,16124%
Aaron Thomas 7,14319%

State Representative, 40th District, Position 1

Rud Browne (D)4,61619%
Debra Lekanoff (D)6,79628%
Daniel Miller (R)1,6037%
Tom Pasma (D)1,5937%
Michael Petrish (R)4,82120%
Alex Ramel (D)4,57519%

State Representative, 40th District, Position 2

Jeff Morris (D)*17,138100%

Legislative District 42 - State Senator

Doug Ericksen (R)12,84746%
Tim Ballew II (D)7,07425%
Pinky Vargas (D)8,13229%

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1

Dean Berkeley (R)1,4295%
Justin Boneau (D)14,17951%
Luanne Van Werven (R)*12,33144%

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2

Vincent Buys (R)*13,26047%
Sharon Shewmake (D)14,66253%

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Jeffrey Beeler (R)26,76125%
Suzan DelBene (D)*64,29960%
Robert Mair 9731%
Adam Pilskog 2,5842%
Scott Stafne (R)12,16611%


U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Stonewall Jackson Bird (Stoney) (G)3,7184%
Collin Richard Carlson (D)7,1277%
Gary Franco (I)7,2028%
Rick Larsen (D)*63,16666%
Brian Luke (L)6,8697%
Uncle Mover 7,2588%

U.S. Senator

Thor Amundson (I)5,6331%
Dave Bryant (R)20,0382%
Jon Butler (I)1,2110%
Maria Cantwell (D)*560,39356%
Brad Chase 1,3560%
Art Coday (R)16,4572%
James Robert "Jimmie" Deal (G)2,1870%
Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (I)12,3471%
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)3,4130%
Joey Gibson (R)22,8952%
GoodSpaceGuy (R)4,2970%
Matt Hawkins (R)7,6601%
Matthew D. Heines (R)4,9070%
Steve Hoffman 3,7550%
Susan Hutchison (R)238,58624%
Charlie R Jackson (I)1,4730%
George H. Kalberer (D)1,5790%
Mike Luke (L)6,9611%
John Orlinski (R)4,0760%
Tim Owen (R)14,3191%
Don L. Rivers (D)7,0731%
Mohammad Said (D)4,9901%
RC Smith (R)1,3740%
Glen R Stockwell (R)7,4371%
Dave Strider (I)3,9300%
Keith Swank (R)23,3352%
Clint R. Tannehill (D)19,5822%
Alex Tsimerman 8650%
Sam Wright 2,2310%

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 3 - Judge Position 1

Cecily Hazelrigg-Hernandez 15,04523%
Lisa Keeler 15,03423%
Rita Latsinova 10,14316%
Roger Leishman 6,38410%
Tom SeGuine 18,21228%

Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office

