WA election live updates: 540,000 votes still to count in Washington state

It’s the day after the 2020 election and while the nation waits for final counts, we’ll be updating information from across Washington state here.

Voting results

The Washington State Secretary of State’s website reports Wednesday, Nov. 4, that there are still 540,000 ballots to count statewide. Most counties will release that second count this afternoon. Check and bookmark our statewide and county live vote tallies for McClatchy markets in Washington state:

State Tuesday results at a glance





GOVERNOR

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee won a third term in Washington state, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp, the Associated Press reported. Inslee is the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years. The last three-term governor in Washington was Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who served from 1965 until 1977.

Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights.

Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

PRESIDENT

Democrat Joe Biden won Washington state’s 12 electoral votes in the race for president. Washington hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan carried the state in 1984.

U.S. HOUSE

▪ In the 10th District, which includes the south Puget Sound, the next representative district will be a Democratic woman. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland would be the first Black member of the state’s congressional delegation, and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress in the country.

State Rep. Beth Doglio, who identifies as bisexual, would be the first LGTBQ member of the Washington delegation. Strickland and Doglio emerged from the state’s top-two primary in August, which drew 19 candidates after Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck announced late last year that he would retire at the end of his current two-year term.

Strickland was ahead with 50% of the votes counted Tuesday evening. Doglio had 36%. More coverage here.

▪ In the 8th District, which stretches from Seattle’s far eastern suburbs into central Washington, Democrats are trying to hold on to a seat they just picked up for the first time in 2018. After an expensive, close 2018 campaign, Kim Schrier, a pediatrician, became the first Democrat to represent the district since it was created in the early 1980s. She is facing Republican Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft. Schrier was ahead in early returns Tuesday.

▪ In Washington’s 3rd District, which encompasses the southwest portion of the state, incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is in a rematch with the Democratic opponent she beat in 2018 — Carolyn Long, a Washington State University-Vancouver professor in the school of politics. Beutler, who was ahead in Tuesday’s early returns, is seeking her sixth term.

▪ Democrat Pramila Jayapal won reelection in the state’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican Craig Keller.

▪ Democrat Rick Larsen won reelection to the U.S. House in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Timothy S. Hazelo.

▪ Democrat Adam Smith won reelection to the U.S. House in Washington’s 9th Congressional District, defeating Republican Doug Basler.

▪ Democrat Derek Kilmer won reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 6th Congressional District, defeating Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier.

▪ Democrat Suzan DelBene won reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeffrey Beeler.

LT. GOVERNOR

Two Democrats, state Sen. Marko Liias, 39, the majority floor leader in the Senate, and retiring U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, 68, whose career in politics and public service has spanned more than four decades, are vying for the position. The lieutenant governor serves as president of the state Senate, participates on several committees and is next in line should the governor leave office. Heck was leading in early returns Tuesday.

Sex ed referendum approved

Referendum 90 was approved by Washington state voters on Tuesday, 59.65% to 40.35%.

The referendum could have overturned a sex education requirement for Washington public schools. In March the state Legislature passed a bill outlining mandatory sex ed standards they said were necessary to protect young people from sexual abuse, diseases and infections. Some Republicans and religious conservatives took issue with the content of the standards, and pushed for R-90 as a way to take back local control. The referendum marks the first time in the country that such a decision on sex ed will be decided by voters.

42nd District state House trending blue

Democrats were leading for the 42nd Legislative District’s two open House seats after initial election returns were posted Tuesday night in Whatcom County’s most hotly contested race.

Blaine Councilwoman Alicia Rule, a Democrat, led Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, for House position 1 by 51% to 48%.

“I’m still a little bit in disbelief,” said Rule, who was running in her first state race.

“I’m just thrilled that the voters showed up for a candidate that’s able to represent all of us,” she told The Bellingham Herald. “The voters came out clearly for working together. That’s what the voters told me.”

Van Werven, who has held the 42nd’s position 1 seat since 2014, said she was hoping that Wednesday’s updated ballot count would show different results.

“It’s not over. There are still a lot of votes to be counted. We’re still hopeful,” Van Werven told The Herald.

“We did not leave anything on the table,” she said. “We had to adjust our campaigning in the age of COVID. I’m satisfied that we’ve done everything we could.”

State Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, led Jennifer Sefzik, a Custer Republican, for House position 2 by 52% to 48%.

“It’s a solid lead, but I want to wait until all the votes are counted,” Shewmake told The Herald Tuesday night.

— Robert Mittendorf, rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

Read the full story here.

