Ferndale School District superintendent thanks voters after second levy

Voters in the Ferndale School District have passed the school programs and operations levy after it went before them a second time.

A grateful Superintendent Linda Quinn thanked the community for its support of students, staff and schools.

“This measure will ensure we have continued funding for staffing, technology, programs and extracurricular activities such as athletics, drama and music,” Quinn said in a news release after the first ballot results were posted on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The levy needed a simple majority to pass.

Early election results showed that it was doing so handily, with about 62% of voters approving the measure and a little over 37% voting it down.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Voters originally voted down the levy in a Feb. 11 special election.

The district’s school board then changed its request, asking voters to approve a lesser rate of $1.50 per thousand of assessed value for two years.

The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 will pay about $600 a year starting in 2021.

The levy will bring in about $8.2 million in property taxes for Ferndale schools in 2021 and roughly $8.6 million in 2022.

It will replace a levy ending in 2020 that has a current rate of $2.17 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value — or $868 in property tax money for a home assessed at $400,000.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

After the levy failed in February, the school district laid off 100 employees to contend with a $6.5 million deficit, the superintendent said.

All seven school districts in Whatcom County asked their voters to approve four-year levies in the Feb. 11 special election. Ferndale’s was the only one in Whatcom County, and among the few in Washington state, to fail.

School officials have said that such local levies are critical to their efforts to educate children and pay for technology, adding that they help bridge the gap between what the state provides for education and what it actually costs.

This story will be updated.