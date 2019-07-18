Washington governor stops in Bellingham to show why his green policies can succeed

Presidential hopeful Gov. Jay Inslee speaks on clean energy jobs in Bellingham Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who is running for president, speaks about solar power and clean energy jobs Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Silfab Solar. The company manufactures solar panels in Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who is running for president, speaks about solar power and clean energy jobs Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Silfab Solar. The company manufactures solar panels in Bellingham, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee made an hour-long stop in Bellingham Wednesday, July 17, to highlight achievements of the Silfab Solar Inc. factory and tout achievements of the green policies he hopes will help elect him president.

Standing in front of a crowd of approximately 50 people, the presidential hopeful began his prepared speech by lauding Megan Rapino, the U.S. women’s soccer player and Washingtonian, and her successes while likening her global accomplishments to those of the state in solar panel production.

Inslee’s campaign has centered on dealing with climate change and creating a clean-energy economy. He took the opportunity as he visited one of the nation’s largest manufactures of solar panels to talk about previous success in Washington and his vision for the future of the country.

First, executives of Silfab talked about the company since it began expansion a year ago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The number of green jobs in Bellingham have almost doubled since we came on board.” said Paolo Maccario, president of Slifab Solar, while thanking public officials and business leaders for supporting companies that seek to provide renewable forms of energy, such as solar.

Inslee also praised workers in the solar industry saying “the people that are expanding solar production are the people that are, not only creating 100-plus jobs in Bellingham, but are giving a shot to our children and grandchildren.”

Inslee says Washington’s success is an example of how progressive policies can work, and he doesn’t think progressive policies to stop climate change inhibit the economy.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks during an event at Silfab Solar in Bellingham Wednesday. Inslee is also one of 20 democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential race. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

“We built the best economy in the country by developing a lot of progressive policies — like highest minimum wage, best paid family leave, best public health option, highest teacher pay raise — so we have a suite of policies,” Inslee said. “Climate change, I think, certainty has to be the top priority in the United States, and I think we’ve demonstrated you can do that and do all these other things as well.”

Inslee has raised more than $5.3 million since announcing his candidacy in March. The second democratic debate likely will be July 30th or 31st in Detroit, according to The Seattle Times.

According to ABC news, to qualify for the third democratic debate, Inslee’s campaign will need 130,000 individual donors and need to poll over 2% in four national polls.