This Bellingham manufacturer is expanding, and it could mean more jobs

A Bellingham manufacturing facility is being purchased by a Canadian firm that could lead to a major expansion, including more jobs.
Silfab Solar of Toronto said Thursday it is making a direct investment into Itek Energy, which makes solar panels at 800 Cornwall Ave., near the Bellingham Shipping Terminal. Silfab will own the facility, but Itek and Silfab products will be manufactured there, said Geoff Atkins, spokesman for Silfab.
Silfab is scheduled to invest up to $40 million (U.S.) over the next two years in production development and plant manufacturing expansion, Atkins said. He added that this investment ensures Silfab will manage the largest, most efficient solar manufacturing operations in North America.
Silfab announced that it plans to add a second manufacturing line at the 48,000-square-foot facility, more than doubling the production of solar panels. It also plans to integrate its automation technology.
The expansion will likely mean some additional hiring, but Atkins said they don’t have an estimate yet on how many more people will be needed.
Itek moved into the facility in October as part of a major expansion. The company got its start in the Irongate business park in 2011 and built its workforce to 85 people prior the last year’s move. The company currently has 100 employees, said Karl Unterschuetz, director of business development for Itek.
“We can’t think of a better partner to accelerate expansion within the U.S. solar market to deliver leading-edge technological innovations,” said John Flanagan, president and founding principal of Itek.
According to a Reuters article, this is the latest in a handful of investments by solar panel manufacturers in the United State since President Donald Trump announced a four-year tariff on panel imports.
Atkins said Silfab’s investment in the Bellingham Itek facility is a direct result of adding additional capacity to support a growing U.S. customer base.
“Silfab recognized the opportunity of investing into a healthy and successful U.S. manufacturing facility,” Atkins said.
