Bellingham Police arrest man on suspicion of bomb threat

The Bellingham Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a bomb threat early Friday, Aug. 6. It is not yet known if the arrest is related to Wednesday’s threat that forced the evacuation of the Downtown Sounds event.

Coltan James Powell, 31, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of bomb threat and felony harassment, according to jail records.

The Bellingham Herald has asked Bellingham Police if the arrest is related to Wednesday’s incident.

Police and fire crews were called for the report of a bomb threat at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 121 W. Prospect St., according to the Pulse Point app.

“We received a call of a bomb threat sufficiently credible that we began an evacuation of a one-block area in our downtown core,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald in an email at the time.

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership event was planned for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay and Prospect streets.

“Our officers were able to get folks evacuated and BPD Hazardous Devices Techs arrived to search the scene with Explosive Detection K9 Raven. No device was found and by approximately 9:40 p.m. the area was opened up again,” she said.

With the event featuring Nite Wave with Analog Brass scheduled to be over by 9 p.m., the event did not resume.