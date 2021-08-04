Bomb threat shuts down Bellingham’s ‘Downtown Sounds’ event Wednesday night

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A bomb threat shut down the “Downtown Sounds” live music event Wednesday evening, Aug. 4, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The Pulse Point app noted a bomb threat downtown at 121 W. Prospect St. at 8:22 p.m.

“We received a call of a bomb threat sufficiently credible that we began an evacuation of a one-block area in our downtown core,” Murphy said.

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership event was planned for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay and Prospect streets.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our officers were able to get folks evacuated and BPD Hazardous Devices Techs arrived to search the scene with Explosive Detection K9 Raven. No device was found and by approximately 9:40 p.m. the area was opened up again,” she said.

With the event featuring Nite Wave with Analog Brass scheduled to be over by 9 p.m., the event did not resume.