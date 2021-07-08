State Patrol releases description of car suspected in Whatcom’s July 4 hit-and-run 

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a dark gray Mazda MX-6 with damage to the passenger-side windshield after it is believed to have been involved in last weekend’s hit-and-run that left hospitalized a Ferndale man that stopped to help a disabled car.

Anton G. Vasilchenko, 21, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries he suffered in the incident, which occurred early July 4 in Kendall, according to the State Patrol release on the incident.

Vasilchenko had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle at approximately 1:07 a.m. Sunday southbound on State Route 547 near milepost 1, according to the report, when he was struck by a car with an unknown driver that fled the scene.

Detectives now believe they know the make and model of the car, Trooper Will Glahn told The Bellingham Herald on Thursday, July 8, saying detectives are looking for the dark gray Mazda MX-6 with black racing stripes.

“The car is going to have damage, with a caved-in passenger-side windshield,” Glahn said, adding that the car is believed to be in the Maple Falls area.

Anybody who has seen the car or who might know more about the incident is asked to call Detective Joshua Lancaster at 360-757-2008 or email him at joshua.lancaster@wsp.wa.gov.

Glahn said Vasilchenko’s injuries were serious, but weren’t believed to be life threatening.

According to a gofundme.com page set up by Vasilchenko’s girlfriend Ivy Powell in his honor, Vasilchenko suffered a broken arm in several places, a skull fracture and many scrapes and bruises.

Powell was hoping to raise $6,000 to help Vasilchenko and his family while he is out of work recovering from his injuries, and the effort had raised nearly $4,000 in its first three days.