Whatcom man helping disabled car hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver

A Ferndale man who stopped to help a disabled driver along Kendall Road was hospitalized early Sunday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Anton G. Vasilchenko, 21, was transported to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries he suffered in the incident, according to the State Patrol report.

Vasilchenko had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle at approximately 1:07 a.m. July 4 southbound on State Route 547 near milepost 1 in Kendall, according to the report, when he was struck by an unknown car that fled the scene..

The State Patrol report did not include the make or model of the car that is believed to have struck Vasilchenko.

State Patrol detectives were continuing to follow leads Monday, July 6, Trooper Will Glahn told The Bellingham Herald, but no new information was available to be released.

According to a gofundme.com page set up by Vasilchenko’s girlfriend Ivy Powell in his honor, Vasilchenko suffered a broken arm in several places, a skull fracture and many scrapes and bruises.

Powell was hoping to raise $3,000 to help Vasilchenko and his family while he is out of work recovering from his injuries, and the effort had raised more than $2,300 of its $3,000 goal during the first 24 hours.