Whatcom man suspected of using three identities to cyberstalk woman with sexual messages

A Whatcom County man is suspected of using three different identities to contact a female victim with sexual messages, making her fear for her safety.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Blair Alan Hewitt, 44, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, June 16, on suspicion of cyberstalking, criminal impersonation, identity theft, negligent driving and DUI. Jail records show he is being held on $20,000 bail.

In January, an investigation developed probable cause to arrest Hewitt for cyberstalking after deputies found he used three different identities and three different methods to contact the victim and send sexual messages, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Additionally, Hewett was wanted for his alleged role in two other incidents, as Slater reported:

▪ In September of 2019 he was found sleeping in a motor home parked in front of a Deming residence and falsely identifying himself to deputies several times because he had several outstanding warrants for DUI. Deputies also found a stolen driver’s license in Hewett’s possession.

▪ In January of 2020, Hewett again gave a false name to the Washington State Patrol and deputies that assisted on a traffic stop after he was found with Buprenorphine and Naloxone.

Since February, Hewett had been in jail in Island County on charges of indecent exposure and eight counts of criminal impersonation, Slater reported, and he was transported Wednesday to Whatcom County Jail.