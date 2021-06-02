Appeals court rules on Bass’ appeal of his conviction in 1989 murder of Mandy Stavik

The Washington State Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Timothy Forrest Bass, the Everson man convicted of the 1989 abduction, rape and murder of Amanda “Mandy” Stavik.

The Court of Appeals Division 1 ruled Tuesday, June 1, that 53-year-old Bass’ 2019 convictions for first-degree murder, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree kidnapping in the death of 18-year-old Stavik would stand.

Amanda “Mandy” Stavik. Stavik, 18, disappeared in November 1989 while jogging near her home in the Acme area in Whatcom County. Her body was found three days later in the Nooksack River. The Bellingham Herald file

While the appeals court determined that the Whatcom County Superior Court wrongly applied a 1990 version of the state’s felony murder law in convicting Bass, rather than the 1989 version, it was a harmless error. The appeals court rejected the rest of Bass’ arguments challenging the DNA evidence linking him to the crime, insufficient evidence of kidnapping or rape and ineffective assistance by his defense attorneys, among other things.

Stavik disappeared Nov. 24, 1989, while jogging near her home on Strand Road in Clipper, near Acme in Whatcom County. Three days later, the 18-year-old’s nude body was found in the south fork of the Nooksack River.

On July 2, 2019, Bass was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison — almost as much time as he was free — for killing Stavik. A jury found Bass guilty of first-degree murder May 24, 2019, after a three-week trial in Whatcom County Superior Court. Bass maintained his innocence and filed his appeal immediately following his conviction.

Bass can now ask the Washington State Supreme Court to review the appellate court’s decision upholding his conviction.

Bass is currently incarcerated at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Timothy Forrest Bass was convicted of the 1989 abduction, rape and murder of Stavik after a three-week trial in 2019. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Bass has a second pending appeal that centers around review of a Whatcom County Superior Court judge’s decision late last year denying Bass an evidentiary hearing that a former defense attorney argued would cast doubt on Bass’ conviction.

A judge ruled in early November that an evidentiary hearing presenting the evidence Bass’ former defense attorney had about a potential suspect who was believed to have never been investigated would not be held because the evidence was available to the defense and could have been developed before the trial. The judge also denied Bass’ motion for relief from judgment, which would have been a dismissal of his conviction or a new trial.

Bass was appointed an outside attorney in the case after the Whatcom County Public Defender’s office requested to be removed from representing Bass. Bass’ new attorney then appealed the judge’s decision to the appeals court.

That appeals case is still pending, court records show.