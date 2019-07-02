Timothy Bass to spend nearly 27 years in prison for 1989 murder of Mandy Stavik

Timeline of the 1989 Mandy Stavik murder case Thirty years after the murder of Amanda "Mandy" Stavik in 1989, Timothy Bass is scheduled to face trial for first-degree murder in May. A reported DNA match led to Bass' arrest in December 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thirty years after the murder of Amanda "Mandy" Stavik in 1989, Timothy Bass is scheduled to face trial for first-degree murder in May. A reported DNA match led to Bass' arrest in December 2017.

Timothy Forrest Bass will spend nearly three decades in prison for kidnapping, raping and murdering 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik nearly 30 years ago.

Judge Robert Olson sentenced Bass, 51, of Everson to nearly 27 years Tuesday, July 2, for first-degree murder for Stavik’s death. A jury found Bass guilty of murder May 24 after a three-week trial, as well as guilty of special verdicts for first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree kidnapping.

Special prosecuting attorney David McEachran, who came out of retirement to handle the case, had asked for the maximum amount of time, which is nearly 27 years, according to Whatcom County Superior court records.

“This was a horrendous crime resulting in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a beautiful young woman who had a life full of promise stretching before her. The effect that this crime had on Mandy’s family is hard to even articulate. The loss that they experienced will be with them forever and has shaped their lives,” the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum states. “It took over 28 years, but we are finally at the point of bringing Mr. Bass to justice and finally able to hold him accountable for these horrific crimes.”

The sentencing law in effect at the time of the crime is the law that governs this case. For someone convicted of first-degree felony murder in 1989, the minimum standard range is 20 years, with a maximum of nearly 27, according to court records.

Bass’ public defenders had asked for the minimum sentence of 20 years. Bass has no other criminal history and was 22 at the time of Stavik’s death, court records state. Bass had graduated high school, was working his first job and was still living in his parent’s house on Strand Road at the time of Stavik’s death, court records state.

“Under the present circumstances, his youth should be considered by the court in terms of sentencing, despite his age at the time of sentencing,” the defense’s sentencing memorandum states.

Bass denies that he kidnapped, raped and murdered Stavik.

“A complete lack of any kind of criminal history whatsoever, should be considered by the court in sentencing the defendant, especially when coupled with a lifetime of gainful employment and raising three children (one with special needs), purchasing two homes in which he lived with his wife and children,” court records state.

Bass’ now ex-wife, who was originally scheduled to be his alibi witness at trial according to court records, ultimately testified against him.

Stavik disappeared Nov. 24, 1989, while on a jog near her home on Strand Road in Clipper, near Acme. Three days later, her body was found in the south fork of the Nooksack River.

A DNA suspect profile was created from evidence taken from Stavik’s body and preserved. Kim Wagner, a coworker of Bass’, collected a plastic cup and Coke can Bass discarded and turned them in to detectives. The DNA found there was 1 in 11 quadrillion match, court records show.

This story will be updated.