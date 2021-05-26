Victim leaving Bellingham Little Caesar’s reportedly robbed of wallet by pair with a gun

Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A Bellingham man already facing gun-related charges from two incidents last year and reportedly again carrying a gun allegedly robbed another man of his wallet, while a juvenile accomplice smashed a window in the victim’s car as he was leaving a Bellingham Little Caesar’s Pizza.

Landon Marshall Gudde, 20, was charged Friday, May 21, with first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Whatcom County Superior Court. Gudde has been held in the Whatcom County Jail since May 20 in lieu of $80,000 bail, court and jail records show.

The victim and another person left the Little Caesar’s establishment on Yew Street carrying pizza and drinks they’d just purchased, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

They were approached by Gudde and the juvenile, according to documents, and Gudde lifted his shirt to display a black pistol and told the victims to “Give me all your (expletive) right now” before ripping two chains worth $100 off one of the victim’s necks.

Gudde then reached into the victim’s pocket and took his wallet, which had $450 inside, documents state, before he and the juvenile left on foot toward an alley behind the store.

The victims got in their car and began to leave the parking lot, when they encountered Gudde and the juvenile again, according to documents.

After the victim demanded his wallet back, the juvenile reportedly challenged the victim to a fight and struck the back driver’s side window twice with his fist, shattering it, documents state. Damage was estimated at $250, and Gudde and the juvenile reportedly ran off.

The victim was able to identify both suspects by name for Bellingham police, saying Gudde was a friend and the juvenile was known through a mutual friend.

Information from the incident, which was captured on video surveillance, has been referred to the Whatcom County juvenile court prosecutor’s office to consider charges against the juvenile, documents state.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Gudde was already scheduled to face an Aug. 2 jury trial on two charges of first-degree robbery, one charge of first-degree assault and two charges of second-degree assault for a pair of incidents in February 2020 when he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim’s head during a York neighborhood party and was reportedly involved in a shooting that occurred at Lynden City Park.