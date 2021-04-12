Whatcom Sheriff’s Office IDs homicide victim, releases pictures of person of interest

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon identified the man who was found shot to death last week in a park on Semiahmoo Spit and released pictures of a person of interest in the crime.

The body of Thomas Flood, a 67-year-old man who lived in Island County, was found Wednesday, April 7, in the Semiahmoo area of Blaine, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Monday, April 12.

The release included photos of a suspect, who exited a white Ford Econoline van and made a purchase at the AM/PM convenience store at Airport and Bennett drives in Bellingham, the release stated.

The van, which was owned by Flood, was later found early Thursday, April 8, in Fairhaven and remains in possession of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office continues to ask for information from anyone who may have seen the van or the suspect, according to the release, and is especially interested in anyone who may have seen the van between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Detectives are actively working this investigation around the clock in Whatcom, Skagit, and Island counties, and any information, no matter how small you might think it is, could be the tip needed to break this investigation wide open,” Chief Deputy Kevin Hester said in Monday’s release.

Any information about the suspect or the van can be provided to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes tip line at 360-788-6663 or 911.

Flood suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide, the release stated.

