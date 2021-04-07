Crime

Body found at Whatcom County Park on the Semiahmoo Spit investigated as a homicide

Blaine Police and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found at Whatcom County Park on the Semiahmoo Spit as a homicide, according to Whatcom Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin Hester.

Blaine officers responded to a call at the park at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

The ongoing investigation is being jointly conducted with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the Blaine Police Department.

There are no further details Wednesday night, but there is no threat to the public, according to the release.

