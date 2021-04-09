Whatcom law enforcement seeking information in homicide on Semiahmoo Spit

Blaine Police and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found Wednesday afternoon, April 7, at Whatcom County Park on the Semiahmoo Spit as a homicide, according to Whatcom Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin Hester. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local law enforcement agencies are seeking information from the public regarding a homicide victim who was found Wednesday in a Whatcom County park.

The Blaine Police Department, working in conjunction with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, is asking to hear from anyone who was in or around 9261 Semiahmoo Parkway between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m on Wednesday, April 7, according to a Friday morning news release from Blaine police.

Law enforcement officials want to hear from anyone who might have seen anything unusual, the release states.

Blaine police were called around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, for the report of a dead person on the Semiahmoo Spit, according to a Wednesday evening news release from Blaine police.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies have joined the investigation into the death, which is being investigated as a homicide, the Wednesday release stated.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they can contact Blaine police or the sheriff’s office by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 360-676-6911 and referring to this incident, according to the Friday news release.

People can also reach Blaine police by email at pio@cityofblaine.com.

No other information or details regarding the homicide, victim or suspect were immediately available Friday morning.