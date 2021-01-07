Whatcom County maintenance employee reportedly assaulted in courthouse restroom

A Whatcom County facilities and maintenance worker suffered a broken finger when he was reportedly assaulted by a Bellingham man in the restroom at the Whatcom County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Emmanuel Nathaniel Gonzalez, 33, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a prisoner, tampering with a fire alarm and five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Deputies responded at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 6 to the courthouse for the report of a fight, according to a sheriff’s office news release on the incident.

The investigation showed that Gonzalez entered the courthouse and was using the restroom, when facilities maintenance workers approached and asked him to leave so that scheduled maintenance could be done, the release states.

Gonzalez refused to leave and became confrontational, according to the release, pushing a county employee, ultimately blocking the escape route, and a fight ensued. During the fight, the employee’s finger reportedly was broken.

Deputies arrived and arrested Gonzalez, the release stated, and a search of his backpack revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a hatchet and four knives.

Deputies also learned that Gonzalez had tampered with the fire alarm on the wall of the restroom, activating the alarm, according to the release.

While Gonzalez was being booked into jail, deputies found another large, fixed-blade knife, the release stated.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Gonzalez already was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of second-degree assault for reportedly trying to pick a fight April 16 with a man and his mother with a screwdriver outside the Loft restaurant and a third-degree assault charge from a March 29 incident.

Court records show he also has a previous conviction in Whatcom County for malicious mischief, burglary and possession of stolen property.