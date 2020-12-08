Investigation reveals $19,000 in stolen items, meth and a gun in Whatcom storage units

A continued investigation into the report of two men dragging a pair of stolen safes down the road near a Whatcom County storage facility last month reportedly led to the discovery of approximately $19,000 in stolen items, 23.2 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun resulting in two more arrests.

Crystal Lynn Wilson, 27 of Blaine, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of two counts each of second-degree burglary and second- and third-degree possession of stolen property. Jail records show she was released later Friday on personal recognizance.

Wendell Lee Davidson, 36 of Deming, turned himself in Monday, Dec. 7, and was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts each of second- and third-degree possession of stolen property. Davidson, who was previously arrested last month on additional charges at the beginning of the investigation, was released Monday on $25,000 bail, jail records show.

Davidson and Tyler Curran Ray Fehlman, 33 of Bellingham, were arrested Nov. 4 on suspicion of second-degree burglary after they reportedly were found dragging a pair of stolen safes behind a car down a road near a storage facility in the 7000 block of Portal Way. The safes were reported stolen by a business in the Grandview Business Park.

Deputies received a search warrant for a storage unit and recovered various stolen items, including a motorcycle, $800 in cash, some blank checks and keys to houses and vehicles.

Since those arrests, investigators uncovered other storage units connected to Davidson and Wilson, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Searches of those units led to the discovery of stolen items from a number of burglaries, including approximately 100 tools from a local home improvement store.

All the recovered items, which added up to approximately $19,000 in value, Slater reported, have been returned to their respective owners.

Investigators also found approximately 23.2 grams of methamphetamine and handgun in one of the units.

Davidson, who Slater said has multiple felony convictions, also was served probable cause by the Bellingham Police Department while still in jail following his Nov. 4 arrest for an August incident in which he allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of guns, an $8,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and $2,489 worth of paychecks.